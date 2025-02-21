Even though this winter has felt never-ending to many of us, spring is closer than you think. And while that’s an exciting or relieving notion, it also means that if you haven’t already made your spring break plans, now is the time to start. Spring break may be time to relax and take a beat to reset in the middle of the semester, but we all know that planning a spring break trip is no easy feat. Coordinating your schedule with friends, finding the perfect location, and booking flights and hotels can make spring break more stressful than relaxing.

The other thing that spring break can be is expensive. You have to buy plane tickets if you’re flying, gas and road trip snacks if you’re driving, and food, activities, and souvenirs once you’re at your destination. It’s easy for your spring break expenses to pile up and make planning for the trip even more stressful. The good news is, there are some last-minute spring break travel deals that can make your life a little easier, and your wallet a little heavier, this year.

Here are some last-minute spring break travel deals for 2025 to take advantage of while you still can.

Vacations by Marriott Bonvoy

If you book a trip with Vacations by Marriott Bonvoy, you could have access to exclusive spring break packages, including discounts on your flights, hotels, and ground transportation. The website also answers frequently asked questions about popular spring break sites like Cancun, Fort Lauderdale, and Puerto Vallarta.

Southwest Airlines

You can use Southwest Airlines’s low fare calendar to find the lowest prices for spring 2025 travel. You can also keep an eye on the website’s Special Offers page, where you can find offers on flights, hotels, cruises, and more.

Expedia

Expedia offers special deals for popular spring break locations like Daytona Beach, Miami, and Cabo San Lucas. Keep an eye on its daily deals page to find new offers, and if you’re in a rush, you can check out its last-minute deals.

Costco Travel

If you’re a Costco member, you may not know that you have access to exclusive deals through Costco Travel. On the company’s website, you can find location ideas based on your interests, blog posts with ideas for things to do on vacation, and more.

United Airlines

United Airlines is currently offering its “Sun-kissed Savings” deal, in which you can enjoy 40% off your order, an extra $350 off sitewide, and a $100 air credit. Be sure to jump on this deal soon, because it ends on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. EST.

American Airlines

American Airlines has deals that can earn you thousands of bonus miles on spring break trips. The company’s website also gives you the chance to book flights, hotels, and cars all in one bundle to help you save time and money.