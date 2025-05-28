Saddle up, hydration queens and kings. With summer heat on the horizon and Beyoncé still riding high on her Cowboy Carter tour, Stanley 1913 just dropped a collection that feels like it came straight out of her Western dreamscape. Called Mesa Rose, Stanley’s new collection is both functional and fashionable — it’s the kind of design you’ll want to strut with everywhere you go, from city streets to wide-open trails.

The new Stanley line is a full-on Western renaissance in drinkware. It comes in three colorways — a Polished Rose Gold that glows like the perfect golden hour, a Blue Corn Paisley that mixes bold glam with a rugged edge, and a Conch Floral that captures the warm, sun-kissed tones of seashells and desert blooms (the latter two come with a bandana-like print that’ll make you feel right at home at a tailgate or country concert). Whether you’re two-stepping into summer classes, filling up for a road trip across the Southwest, or just trying to survive your internship with your emotional support tumbler, this collection is designed to ride with you in style.

So, if you’re feelin’ a little Cowboy Carter in your soul and ready to blaze your own trail, this is your sign to pack a little Western flair in your bag. Grab a Mesa Rose, channel your inner coastal cowgirl, and giddy up for your next tumbler purchase.

What’s available in the Stanley Mesa Rose Collection?

Stanley

The collection includes the Quencher® H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler, Can Cooler Cups, and the Pre-Party Flask. The Polished Rose Gold lineup in particular features the Quencher® ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler, IceFlow™ Flip Straw 2.0 Bottle, and the new Reserve Wine Tumbler.

How much will the New Mesa Rose Stanley Collection cost?

Let’s talk numbers (and don’t worry — these price tags won’t make you feel like you just refreshed Ticketmaster for Beyoncé floor seats). The Quenchers clock in at $30 to $45, while the Pre-Party Flask is $18.50 and the Can Cooler Cups are $25 .

When will Stanley’s Mesa Rose collection come out?

The Mesa Rose Collection officially goes live June 3, only on stanley1913.com. But if you’re a Stanley Club rewards member, you get VIP early access to buy the products on June 2.

Whether you’re cooling off after a day in the sun or pre-gaming before the rodeo (or, you know, just brunch), the Mesa Rose collection is here to keep your coastal cowboy vibes high and your drinks cold — all summer long.