You Can Win Tickets To Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter Tour,’ & Here’s How

Saddle up, Beyhive. If you missed out on getting tickets to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, you’re in luck. Marriott Bonvoy’s Cowboy Carter Tour sweepstakes is giving fans exclusive chances to see Queen Bey live. With the tour kicking off on April 28, there’s a new way to beat the stress of buying tickets by entering the Cowboy Carter Tour sweepstakes.

Announced on Feb. 2, the Cowboy Carter Tour is scheduled to travel to 22 cities, and Marriott Bonvoy hotels have answered fans’ prayers for a chance at winning free tickets! All you have to do is sign up to be a Marriott Bonvoy member and you can join sweepstakes. Already a member? For just one Marriott Bonvoy point, you can enter for a chance to win tickets for you and all your fellow Beyhive friends.

“The Cowboy Carter Tour is more than a concert — it’s a cultural moment, and we’re thrilled to give our members and Beyoncé’s fans exclusive access to be part of it,” said Peggy Roe, the EVP and Chief Customer Officer at Marriott International, in a press release. That’s exactly what this prize offers — a chance to indulge in the cultural experience that is the Cowboy Carter Tour.

The Marriott Bonvoy sweepstakes includes several different ways fans can witness the tour for themselves. The “Bring Your Beyhive” grand prize package will bring five winners, along with five of their friends, to select performances in New York, London, Paris, Houston, and Atlanta. The package inclusive of flights, six concert tickets, three hotel rooms, and a crew to help you get glam for the big night. The “Where Can We Take You?” prize package gives 14 winners a set of tickets for the tour, along with a welcome gift from Marriott Bonvoy. These packages will be available for different tour stops, including London, Paris, Houston, D.C., Atlanta, Chicago, and New York.

If you’ve already got Cowboy Carter Tour tickets but don’t want to miss out on the extra fun, some Marriott Bonvoy hotels in select show cities will be transforming their hotel lobbies into full Cowboy Carter party spots with photo opps, DJs, and pre-show and post-show parties (with happy hour, ofc). Ready to win? Fans can start entering for their chance to win on April 2 up until June 9 on the Marriott website. I know what you’re thinking — I’m not gonna win! It never hurts to enter, and with ticket prices skyrocketing, entering these sweepstakes may bring you a sweet surprise you least expect.