Oh Stanley, you’ve done it again! The drinkware brand doesn’t seem to know how to stop churning out must-have products, and Stanley’s Mother’s Day 2025 tumblers are absolutely no exception. Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for your mom, or just want to get yourself a lil’ treat for finishing the semester strong (or, you know, just finishing the semester at all), you may want to add these bad boys to your cart. (And fast!)

This year, Stanley’s Mother’s Day collection includes two tumblers — the 30-ounce Quencher® H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler ($35) and the 40-ounce Quencher® H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler ($45) — both in the new Resort Floral pattern. If you haven’t seen the pattern yet, it’s exactly like the name sounds: a muted neutral beige background splashed with vibrant red desert flowers and foliage that make a bold (and pretty!) statement. If what you really want is to take your mom (yourself!) on vacation this spring, but the budget just doesn’t cut it, this print will help you feel like you’re somewhere blissful.

The new collection will drop Tuesday, April 15, at 12 p.m. EST — and, according to some Stanley fans online — they may not last very long.

“These will for sure sellout,” Instagram user @_qweenprincesss wrote in a comment under Stanley’s IG post announcing the new collection. And you know what? That could very well be true. Certainly, Stanley releases are notorious for selling out quickly, and not all of them get restocked. So, how can you help ensure you get your hands on this one? Well, for starters, Stanley is helping out with this by limiting purchases to two per size, per customer, meaning an individual can only buy a total of four Mother’s Day Quenchers per order, which will hopefully allow for more people to shop these products before they (likely) sell out.

Also, Stanley has a “notify me” feature on its website that allows users to submit their email address to sign up for product release notifications — meaning if you somehow forget the time and date of this Mother’s Day drop, you can get an email reminder when the tumblers are live on the site. There’s also the Stanley Club rewards program that, if you sign up, gives you early access to product releases. There’s currently no word on whether the Mother’s Day tumblers will be included in this early access perk — but hey, it’s free to sign up, so it doesn’t hurt to try!