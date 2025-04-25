Attention, BeyHive! The start of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour is just around the corner. She’ll be kicking off the tour in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium on April 28, with a total of 32 shows around the United States and Europe. Concerts often serve as fashion shows for fans of all music artists, giving everyone an opportunity to try out new styles. If we’ve learned anything from the Renaissance World Tour — Beyoncé’s tour in 2023 — it’s that the BeyHive knows how to dress. Chromatic silver ensembles and bedazzled fits covered the stadiums, with looks that would make even Queen Bey herself proud.

This time around, fans are sure to be channeling the Cowboy Carter album for the tour. In this album, Beyoncé majorly stepped into her country era. While styles for Cowboy Carter included classic Americana like cowboy hats, chaps, and denim, the looks still retained her signature glitz and glam. This ain’t Texas, but it’s time to pull on those cowboy boots and tie on your bandanas. Even if you’re a newbie to the western aesthetic and have never owned a cow print piece of clothing in your life, fear not. There’s so much potential to get creative and become a cowgirl for the night. Here are some Cowboy Carter Tour outfit ideas from the TikTok girlies to get you started.