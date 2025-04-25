Attention, BeyHive! The start of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour is just around the corner. She’ll be kicking off the tour in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium on April 28, with a total of 32 shows around the United States and Europe. Concerts often serve as fashion shows for fans of all music artists, giving everyone an opportunity to try out new styles. If we’ve learned anything from the Renaissance World Tour — Beyoncé’s tour in 2023 — it’s that the BeyHive knows how to dress. Chromatic silver ensembles and bedazzled fits covered the stadiums, with looks that would make even Queen Bey herself proud.
This time around, fans are sure to be channeling the Cowboy Carter album for the tour. In this album, Beyoncé majorly stepped into her country era. While styles for Cowboy Carter included classic Americana like cowboy hats, chaps, and denim, the looks still retained her signature glitz and glam. This ain’t Texas, but it’s time to pull on those cowboy boots and tie on your bandanas. Even if you’re a newbie to the western aesthetic and have never owned a cow print piece of clothing in your life, fear not. There’s so much potential to get creative and become a cowgirl for the night. Here are some Cowboy Carter Tour outfit ideas from the TikTok girlies to get you started.
- Denim Shorts or Jeans
-
We’ve all got a pair of denim shorts or jeans in our closet, so why not wear them? This choice is simple, yet so versatile. Denim bottoms make for such a good base to pair with anything, so you can build whatever look you want while still keeping with the cowboy vibe. Pair with a funky belt and you’re set.
- All Denim
-
Who said the denim had to stop at jeans or shorts? An all-denim look is a super stylish way to look like you put in way more effort than you actually did.
- Beyoncé T-Shirt
-
A T-shirt featuring the artist is the oldest concert look in the book, but it’s a classic for a reason. What better way to show your Beyoncé love to everyone around? As shown by @nadeya.renee, this can still be used to achieve the cowboy look.
- Monochromatic Looks
-
While multicolored is fun, monochromatic is sure to make a statement. An all-black fit is sleek and chic.
- Leather
-
Steal the show with a leather fit. You can opt to style a leather top or bottoms individually, or strut in a full-leather fit. Pair with leather boots to take it up a notch.
- Cowboy Carter Album Cover
-
Taking inspiration from outfits that Beyoncé has rocked herself is a fun option, and her Cowboy Carter cover fit is a no-brainer. Style the base outfit however you’d like (sticking with red, white, blue, and denim) and accessorize with a white cowboy hat and a DIY sash.
- “Bug-A-Boo” Music Video
-
Beyoncé was bringing cowboy vibes long before Cowboy Carter. Recreate her Destiny’s Child “Bug-A-Boo” music video look for an iconic throwback.
- Halftime Outfit
-
Bey’s Christmas Day NFL halftime look is flexible enough to recreate, yet still be recognizable. Think all white (with a matching cowboy hat, of course) and lots of rhinestones.
- Western Style Dress
-
This is a more modest idea, but still stays within the Cowboy Carter aesthetic. A puffy dress like this one is cute and comfy.
- Cow Print
-
Cow print is a staple in any cowboy’s wardrobe. Adding a cow print piece to any outfit will automatically give you the right aesthetic.
- Bolo Tie
-
Bolo ties are another cowboy must-have. @leilaostria used one to recreate this iconic Beyoncé look, paired with a white button-up, black shorts, black trench coat, and a cowboy hat.
- When In Doubt, Cowboy Hat
-
If all else fails, just add a cowboy hat! No matter what your base outfit is, adding a coordinating cowboy hat will instantly give you that Cowboy Carter vibe.