There’s *Another* Ticketmaster Fiasco With Sabrina Carpenter & Twitter Is In Shambles

Please, Please, Please, Ticketmaster don’t bring us to tears. On June 21, Sabrina Carpenter announced her Short n’ Sweet’ Tour, and fans are stressed. Presale for this highly sought-after tour began at 10 am June 25, and Ticketmaster was crashing for some people before the presale even started (but what else is new). Once 10 am hit, fans were either kicked off the site or found their way to the queue with thousands of people in front of them. The whole thing was a mess and fans have been taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to voice their frustration.

Though we Sabrina stans can’t relate to desperation, many are finding themselves feeling this during the process for securing tickets. Ticketmaster seemed to crash about an hour and a half before the presale, which was expected to attract high traffic. While many were holding out hope that getting tickets would be an easy process, Ticketmaster decided to play games like always by giving fans a hard time, yet again.

With every concert comes tweets about the site crashing and presale codes that can’t seem to be properly sent (or work). Many were disappointed that Ticketmaster crashed before the sale even began, but we can’t say we’re shocked.

My ticketmaster for Montréal crashed, i did EVERYTHING SAID BY TEAM SABRINA i’m so angry !!!! Same for my friend — Ely ~ ON STRIKE 🇵🇸~ (@Ely226935752645) June 25, 2024

Ticketmaster being down right before the sabrina presale…this feels targeted — christal🫀 (@indosesatnite) June 25, 2024

Once in the queue, many fans were met with even more disappointment. As soon as they were in line, many realized that thousands of other Sabrina stans were ahead of them. Some also found themselves stuck in line and never moving forward.

It’s safe to say that fans are in the Ticketmaster trenches. Of course, many are venting their frustrations on X to see if anyone else is relating to their current struggles (the answer being a resounding yes).

Can i please just get tickets to a concert without having to fight for my life in the Ticketmaster queue… 15k people ahead of me for Sabrina carpenter and the capacity of the arena is only 14k 😭 — brandyn (@brandyng13) June 25, 2024

there go my chances of getting the team sabrina vip 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/J4Bv2WcPzo — erika 💋 (@badtimebaby) June 25, 2024

TELL ME WHY I WAS AT 2000 IN LINE FOR SABRINA TICKETS AND THEN IT PUT ME IN AND SAID I WAS A BOT. I AM A BIG SABRINA CARPENTER FAN I JUST WANNA GO WITH MY SISTER AND BEST FRIEND WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU @Ticketmaster — abby – toronto 11/14 (@abbyababby_) June 25, 2024

23000 people in front of me for Sabrina carpenter tour 😭😭 I guess I’m not getting team Sabrina presale for Philly I’m gonna cry myself to sleep — camryn (@ABitOfCamryn) June 25, 2024

May the odds be ever in your favor if you’re attempting to secure Sabrina Carpenter presale tickets today because you’re going to need it.