With spring break around the corner for many students, taking a vacation sounds fun. Movies and social media have definitely convinced us that spring break has to be a big moment — beach trips, matching swimsuits, and party destinations like Miami or Cancun, where it seems everyone travels somewhere to live their best life for a week. But let’s keep it real, that version of spring break isn’t always feasible, at least not for some people. Travel costs add up quickly, flights can get pricey, and not everyone can just drop their responsibilities and leave town. Some of us have campus jobs, are out-of-state students, are committed to athletic training, or have looming midterms waiting on the other side of break. But, believe it or not, there are fun, safe, relaxing, and productive ways to have a staycation on campus for those who can’t — or choose not to — leave town.
Staying on campus doesn’t have to be boring or a punishment. Instead of treating it as a regular week, see how much quieter and less busy campus is — and then intentionally turn your time off into a staycation. The key is to be intentional. If you want a little inspiration, here are some ideas to make the most of your spring break without leaving campus.
- Have a sleepover
-
Call up a friend and ask to have a sleepover with them in your or their dorm. Bring snacks and watch a movie, or come up with another fun activity you can do with them. (My friends and I played Mario Kart and had a blast!)
- Do a digital detox week
-
Create a list of activities you enjoy doing that do not require screen time with a phone or a computer. You can take a hike with a friend, or just go on a walk around campus, exploring parts you don’t normally visit. Not the outdoorsy type? Maybe read a fun book of your favorite genre. This will help clear your mind and bring awareness to your attention span — making it not just a fun staycation activity, but also a productive one.
- Enjoy some fitness time
-
If you have or choose to stay on campus during spring break, you’ll realize that the gym will be emptier than usual. Seize this moment to be in an empty gym, especially if it’s your first time going, use different equipment that’s usually occupied, and embrace the moment — because using an empty gym feels elite, but it won’t be empty for long.
- Develop a skill
-
If you’ve got a free schedule for the five to seven days of spring break, consider dedicating them to trying out a new skill that you may have thought of doing but are too afraid or busy to do. For instance, maybe use this time to develop editing videos for social media, photo editing, painting, crafts, or something else that’s been on your mind.
- Practice mindfulness
-
Take a long shower. Use a face mask. Listen to music — or don’t, and enjoy the silence. Treat your mind like it is your most important asset, because it is.
- Literally just chill
-
Cuddle up on your dorm bed and snuggle with your stuffed animals. Sometimes we just need to rot in bed in order to recharge for the mountains to climb ahead. You’ll thank yourself later, because you won’t be so burnt out when classes resume.
- Tidy up your space
-
Spend time resetting your space by reorganizing, deep-cleaning furniture, and washing clothes. Ensure everything has a place, and make your space better than it was. It’s not just about aesthetics; according to Very Well Mind, cleaning up your environment can boost your confidence and mental health.
- Learn to make a new recipe
-
Instead of relying on fast food takeout to treat yourself, run to a grocery store real quick and buy ingredients to bake or cook a meal you either haven’t tried or want to make. (Hot tip: This activity is even more fun with friends!)
- Do a life audit
-
Review your goals, write them down in a document, and reassess where you want to be in the next five to 10 years. Set big goals and don’t be afraid of them. Assessing your academic and life goals will help you analyze what is and isn’t working, what leaks energy, and what your next steps are, so you can finish the semester strong.
- Do some career prep
-
Use this time to sit down with your computer (and drink or snack of choice!) to strengthen your LinkedIn profile, reach out to trusted mentors for advice or feedback, and improve your resume.
- Reset your finances
-
Money management is a long-term power, and if you have time on your hands, you can use this break to improve your money literacy! Practicing budgeting will put you ahead of your years and help build long-term wealth.
- Get ahead of your schoolwork
-
You’ve still got half a semester left, so why not use this time to get ahead? Look over your class syllabi again and record important dates, tests, and assignments on your calendar. Then, get ahead on doable assignments and pre-read future reading material. Your classmates who spend the whole break partying won’t know what hit them!