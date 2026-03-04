With spring break around the corner for many students, taking a vacation sounds fun. Movies and social media have definitely convinced us that spring break has to be a big moment — beach trips, matching swimsuits, and party destinations like Miami or Cancun, where it seems everyone travels somewhere to live their best life for a week. But let’s keep it real, that version of spring break isn’t always feasible, at least not for some people. Travel costs add up quickly, flights can get pricey, and not everyone can just drop their responsibilities and leave town. Some of us have campus jobs, are out-of-state students, are committed to athletic training, or have looming midterms waiting on the other side of break. But, believe it or not, there are fun, safe, relaxing, and productive ways to have a staycation on campus for those who can’t — or choose not to — leave town.

Staying on campus doesn’t have to be boring or a punishment. Instead of treating it as a regular week, see how much quieter and less busy campus is — and then intentionally turn your time off into a staycation. The key is to be intentional. If you want a little inspiration, here are some ideas to make the most of your spring break without leaving campus.