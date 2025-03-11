8 Spring Break Safety Tips All College Students Should Follow

For many college students, spring break is a much-needed week off in the middle of the semester, which many dedicate to traveling, relaxing, and having fun. A great deal of them are on their first vacation without their family, getting the hang of planning trips with their college friends, and often exploring places they’ve never been. But while spring break may seem like a time to fully let loose, it’s important to keep safety top of mind at all times.

This year, unfortunately, there have been several stories about spring break dangers that students have faced while traveling. The U.S. has released a travel advisory for some spots in downtown areas of Mexico, which includes many popular spring break locations, urging travelers to “exercise caution” when visiting. And tragically, 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki went missing while on a spring break trip to the Dominican Republic; investigations are still underway. These stories have understandably left many students feeling scared and confused about their spring break safety.

While there is inherent risk when traveling anywhere, and issues can arise even for the most prepared person, spring break is a time when college students should be particularly aware of their safety. Here are some important steps to take to make well-informed decisions and help avoid danger while on a spring break trip.

Use the buddy system.

Remember there’s safety in numbers. Try to stick with a friend or a group whenever possible, and never leave one person behind. It’s also good to agree on a place to meet up if your group gets separated and someone’s phone dies or loses service.

Make careful choices about alcohol.

If you choose to drink on your trip, there are several ways you can decrease your risk of experiencing negative effects of drinking, which can include dehydration, alcohol poisoning, and accidents. Make sure to drink water in between each alcoholic drink, never drink and drive or get in the car with someone who has, avoid swimming if you’ve been drinking, and know how to recognize if a drink has been tampered with. It’s also helpful to know the signs of alcohol or drug overdose and how to help a friend who has consumed too much.

Keep your location secure.

When you’re at your hotel or vacation rental, make sure the doors are locked and that you have a security system set up, if one is available. It’s also important to be mindful about who you share your location with (because that stranger at the bar really doesn’t need to know your room number). Posting too much information online can also be risky; the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network recommends waiting until you leave a place before you tag its specific location online. Also, make sure that if you’re traveling with friends, you all have your locations shared with each other, so you can find someone if need be.

Be mindful of strangers.

Spring break can be a great opportunity to meet new people, but it’s also important to stay vigilant and not share too much information with people you don’t know. Don’t provide strangers with the name of your hotel, and don’t accept food or drinks from people you don’t know, especially if you didn’t watch a drink get poured.

Keep important documents secure.

Make sure that any important documents, like IDs and passports, are safely stored at all times. Keeping them in either an inside pocket on your person or in a hotel safe can ensure that you know where they are at all times in case of an emergency, and it never hurts to make copies of these documents before your trip, so you have a backup in case you lose something. Keeping about $20 to $50 in cash with you at all times can be helpful in an emergency as well.

Practice sun safety.

If you’re traveling somewhere warm and sunny for spring break, it’s important to wear sunscreen and reapply often to keep your skin safe. It’s also important to make sure you stay hydrated, especially if you’re drinking alcohol, to avoid heat illness.

Try to blend in.

If you’re in a location you haven’t traveled to before, it’s important to blend in with a crowd and not stand out to people who might be looking for tourists to harass. Be sure to keep your eyes forward instead of skyward when walking, and research local customs and dress codes before traveling to ensure you are both blending in and being respectful.

Let someone back home know of your plans.

No, your mom didn’t bribe me to tell you this. Making sure someone back home — your parent, a roommate, or anyone else you deem trustworthy — is aware of your travel plans can be a huge help in case something goes wrong, whether that’s a natural disaster or simply a missed flight. Give them all the pertinent info that you can, including where you’re staying, who you’re traveling with, your itinerary, and the best ways to contact you. And even though spring break is a great time to get away from it all, it wouldn’t hurt to check in with your emergency contact every now and then to assure them you’re OK.