I’m not proud of it, but my screen time basically doubled over the course of my spring break. This was the first year in college that I had a spring break where I didn’t go on a trip or have anything planned. So, rather than be productive, I spent most of my week off of school at my parents’ house, doomscrolling. I know I’m not the only college-aged person who spends too much time on my phone, and I also know that I’m also not the only one who wants to change that fact. There are tons of ways to reduce screen time, but one of the best is just to find new, analog hobbies to occupy that time you’d otherwise be spending on your phone.

Analog hobbies are screen-free and hands-on hobbies that make for a great way to spend your time doing something offline. And, the best part is that they are actually super fulfilling. Analog hobbies are so big right now, but if you’re not sure what you want to get into, why not look to your favorite non-analog hobby, which, for so many of us, is the TV show du jour?

Here’s what analog hobby you should try based on your favourite TV show right now.

Bridgerton: Knitting, Embroidery, or Sewing

For fans of Bridgerton, I can only suggest embroidery, knitting, or sewing as your next analog hobby to try — it’s just so fitting! It’s kind of my dream to get one of those Victorian nightgowns and embroider flowers like a demure Bridgerton lady. (Jonathan Bailey would be a plus too.)

Tell Me Lies: Journaling and Scrapbooking

If your favorite show lately has been Tell Me Lies, you probably need some R&R. That show is an unmatched form of ragebait. So, if you love Tell Me Lies, consider picking up journaling or scrapbooking. Write down all those pent-up feelings and expel them from your heart. I journal every morning, and it has gotten me through my toughest days in college, as well as some particularly bad Hinge dates.

The Traitors: Board Games and Card Games

If the drama of The Traitors has you on the edge of your st, the analog hobby for you is board games and card games. I mean, this show is practically Clue… plus Lisa Rinna.

Love Is Blind: Coloring and Painting

This season of Love is Blind is… something else, to say the least. (Don’t even get me started on Chris. For my fellow Love Os Blind fans, I suggest your analog hobby be painting or coloring. It’s possibly the most romantic of the hobbies on this list, and doesn’t require a man with an endless list of red flags.

A Knight of The Seven Kingdoms: Baking Sourdough

I loved Game Of Thrones, but finding out the protagonist of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a 6’5” Irishman and retired rugby player made my fandom of the world of Westeros all the better. If you are into this show right now, it may be the perfect time to take up making sourdough. Baking bread is incredibly gratifying, but it also makes me feel like a medieval woman baking bread by candlelight. If sourdough is too much of a commitment for you, making a classic loaf of bread is much easier (and you can still do the whole kneading by candlelight thing).

Heated Rivalry: Reading and Writing

Heated Rivalry takes the cake as the best show in recent years for me. I’ve rewatched it several times, and that one Wolf Parade song has become the neverending soundtrack of my commute to class. If you also loved Heated Rivalry, I’d say that the best analog hobby for you to pick up is writing and reading. I don’t know about you, but watching that show made me want to write sonnets. As for reading, I’d suggest romance novels in particular. There is a whole world of hockey romances out there for you to discover, and you won’t be sorry you did.