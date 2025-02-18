St. Patrick’s Day is now under a month away, which means many stores are already stocking their shelves with green and gold. Some likely contenders for the most coveted items in the month of March are the new Stanley St. Patrick’s Day tumblers, which were announced Feb. 11 on Instagram. Whether it’s for a holiday or to promote a new movie, Stanley nearly never misses a chance to drop a special collection, with the Holiday Scarlet Tinsel Quencher selling out just a few hours after its first release in December. The St. Patrick’s Day collection will likely be the latest in the brand’s growing history of beloved holiday drops.

Stanley’s St. Patrick’s Day collection includes three different items, all in a bright sparkly “Shamrock Green” color with gold accents. Size options include the most-popular 40 oz Quencer FlowState at $45, the 16 oz Everyday Tumbler at $28, and the 8 oz Adventure Flask selling for $18.50. The collection is not yet available for purchase on the Stanley website, but some lucky fans are already getting their hands on it — here’s how.

When will I be able to buy from the St. Patrick’s Day collection?

The St. Patrick’s Day collection will be available for everyone on Feb. 20 at 12pm EST, but select members of the new Stanley Club rewards program have exclusive access starting Feb. 18.

How do I join the Stanley Club?

Customers can join the Stanley Club by signing up on the brand’s rewards page. Upon signing up (which requires members to be over the age of 18, and supply their email address and birthday), members will automatically be entered into the Member Tier of the club, which offers exclusive deals, a birthday gift, and access to exclusive products. After reaching 300 points, they move to the VIP tier, which offers early access to new products and sales, as well as access to vault drops. Members of the highest tier, called All-Access, also get improved odds during competitive drops.

Points can be earned by engaging with Stanley’s social media and making purchases, with one point awarded for every $1. So, while joining the Stanley Club today likely won’t give you early access to the St. Patrick’s Day collection (unless you’ve placed enough orders on the Stanley site in the past to have reached those 300 points needed for VIP tier), it’s still worth signing up for the club if you want to earn points that could help you out for future drops.