Loyal Stanley sippers, rise. The water bottle giant whose exclusive releases have been known to start brawls just got even more exclusive. On Feb. 11, Stanley announced its new rewards program, naturally called Stanley Club, which boasts exciting perks and members-only access. With the brand’s huge popularity on TikTok and among Gen Z, it’s safe to say that, much like when new cups hit the store shelves, many people will be running to join the club.

Stanley is actually over 100 years old, but the brand’s popularity skyrocketed around 2019 after a shoutout on shopping outlet The Buy Guide and promotion from former Bachelorette Emily Maynard Johnson. The insulated bottles have since become a Gen Z cult favorite, especially when it comes to its limited edition products, which can be resold for up to hundreds of dollars on sites like eBay and Mercari. So, if you’re trying to get your hands on a Stanley without having to dip into your savings, the Stanley Club sign-up process might be a worthy investment.

What is Stanley Club?

Stanley Club is a tiered rewards program in which customers can get exclusive offers, access to exclusive products, and extra perks like a birthday gift. The club also offers its higher tier members first access to new collections, like the newest St. Patrick’s Day collection of green and gold water bottles, and vault collections, which will likely include previously sold-out fan-favorites.

All who sign up will be part of the Member tier, which offers exclusive deals, a birthday gift, and access to exclusive products. The next tier is VIP (which can be achieved by reaching 300 points). VIP members also earn early access to new products and sales, as well as access to vault drops. The highest tier, All-Access, receives all those same perks, plus the added luxury of improved odds during exclusive drops with EQL, an e-commerce site Stanley partners with to launch highly-coveted products.

How do I start earning points?

There are lots of ways to earn points in the Stanley Club. Members get 10 points just by signing up, then they earn 1 point for every $1 spent, and 100 bonus points for every $100 spent. You can also earn points by visiting and engaging with Stanley’s socials and participating in a “club vote.” (Stanley hasn’t said what that vote will be about, but it could mean its loyal fanbase gives input on what they want to see in future collections.)

How do I sign up?

Stanley fans can sign up for the Stanley Club on the brand’s new rewards page. All it takes to sign up for the club is a name and email address. You’ll also be prompted to enter your birthday, so Stanley will know when to offer your birthday gift — though it hasn’t announced what the gift will be yet. Members must be 18 or older to join (so fair warning that you might get a text from your Stanley-loving younger sibling asking to sign up on their behalf).