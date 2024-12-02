The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

‘Tis the season to go shopping, and one company making that statement incredibly true is Stanley. The viral beverage container brand has been pulling out all the stops for the 2024 holidays, with Black Friday deals as well as festive new merch. And speaking of new merch, the brand announced another holiday-themed product that will have you seeing red (but like, in a good way). Introducing: Stanley’s Scarlet Tinsel tumbler.

Stanley announced the new colorway on Nov. 30, with the reveal that it would drop on Dec. 2 at 12 p.m. ET. Here’s what it’ll look like, according to Stanley’s website: “For a radiant sparkle, add more shimmer to your holiday hydration. Scarlet Tinsel is a dramatic red with a candy-twist straw design. This limited-edition glitter shade features gold detail for a lustrous season that’s merry and bright.” This color will only be available on the 40-ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler (meaning that no, it won’t be on the new leakproof tumblers.)

According to Stanley, the Scarlet Tinsel is the brand’s “most-requested holiday shade,” which is super exciting — however, it also means the tumblers are likely to sell out fast. And since this is a limited-edition drop, that means you’ll want to snatch yours up quickly! (BTW, there’s a two-tumbler limit per customer, so if you’re trying to stock up, be sure to recruit some friends to help you shop.)

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler | 40 OZ — Scarlet Tinsel According to Stanley’s website: The 40-ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler keeps your drink ice cold for hours, thanks to double-wall vacuum insulation. The versatile FlowState™ 3-position lid has three sip settings: one for the reusable straw, one without and the option to rotate the silicone cover shut. It fits right in your car cupholder when you’re making your holiday rounds. $45 See on Stanley

Judging by the comments on social media, the Scarlet Tinsel hype is real. “For this one, I’m gonna be early in line. This is perfect and oh so beautiful,” one commenter wrote on Instagram. Another one added, “Oh I sure hope yall made enough for everyone.”

Stanley has been dropping so many new products lately, and while fans are excited about all their options, they’re also feeling the financial strain of buying so many cute tumblers. “Stop taking my money 😭” on commenter aptly wrote. Felt!