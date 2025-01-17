Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Stanley Valentine\'s Day Berry Truffle Quenchers
Stanley Valentine\'s Day Berry Truffle Quenchers
Courtesy of Stanley 1913
Life

Stanley’s Valentine’s Day 2025 Berry Truffle Quencher Is Perfectly Pink

Eliza Disbrow

Ah, Valentine’s Day. A day of love, passion, and gratitude for those special folks in your life. While every day is a great day to show someone how much you care, when else is it socially acceptable to be as sappy and romantic as humanly possible? However, much like the heart-shaped candies that get passed around in second-grade classes this time of year, the old trusty V-Day cards and flowers might feel a little stale after a while. So this year, you might want to gift your special someone something a little trendier — the new Berry Truffle Quencher from Stanley, perhaps? 

Whether you’re looking for a gift for your partner, your parent, your Galentine, or even yourself, a pinkalicious shade of the iconic Stanley Quencher might be sweeter than any chocolate on the market. For those sick and tired of roses, the new tumbler is one way to embrace the colors of the season, with iridescent metallic accents complementing the berry-tinted lid and straw (I mean, it is called the Berry Truffle Quencher, after all!) Each tumbler will also come with a heart-shaped card to personalize for your intended recipient.

The Berry Truffle Quencher will be available in 40 oz (for $50), 30 oz (for $40), and 20 oz (for $33) exclusively on the Stanley 1913 website starting Jan. 21 (giving you just enough time to order it before Valentine’s Day!). This new V-Day Stanley might have come at the perfect time, considering Target’s ultra-popular Valentine’s Day Stanleys have already sold out

If you want more options than the new Berry Truffle Quencher, Stanley has plenty of pink tumblers to go around, such as the Pink Parade Quencher for those not over Glinda’s pink dress from Wicked, the Rose Petal Motion Quencher ProTour that features pops of pink, and the Stanley Create option, which allows you to customize your own tumbler! Not feeling a Quencher? Not a problem! With such options as the All Day Quencher Carry-All in the shade peony and the All Day Madeleine Midi Cooler Backpack in a deep fuchsia, you’ve got pink for days, in all different shades, so you can V-Day your way.

Eliza Disbrow

Washington '26

Eliza Disbrow is a junior at the University of Washington, majoring in European Studies with a double minor in Spanish and business. Eliza is a writer for both the University of Washington chapter and for National HerCampus, covering a variety of topics, from music, books, politics, to anime. Beyond Her Campus, Eliza serves as the co-president of the University of Washington Euro Club. In her free time, Eliza can be seen taking in the sights of Seattle on any of the available forms of public transportation, normally with a book in hand and headphones in her ears. She plays guitar and bass, mainly as an excuse to play either Fall Out Boy or Ghost to family and friends. Additionally, she is perhaps the number-one super fan of "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," somehow able to quote or recall episodes ranging from the most recent release or from three years ago.