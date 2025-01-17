Ah, Valentine’s Day. A day of love, passion, and gratitude for those special folks in your life. While every day is a great day to show someone how much you care, when else is it socially acceptable to be as sappy and romantic as humanly possible? However, much like the heart-shaped candies that get passed around in second-grade classes this time of year, the old trusty V-Day cards and flowers might feel a little stale after a while. So this year, you might want to gift your special someone something a little trendier — the new Berry Truffle Quencher from Stanley, perhaps?

Whether you’re looking for a gift for your partner, your parent, your Galentine, or even yourself, a pinkalicious shade of the iconic Stanley Quencher might be sweeter than any chocolate on the market. For those sick and tired of roses, the new tumbler is one way to embrace the colors of the season, with iridescent metallic accents complementing the berry-tinted lid and straw (I mean, it is called the Berry Truffle Quencher, after all!) Each tumbler will also come with a heart-shaped card to personalize for your intended recipient.

The Berry Truffle Quencher will be available in 40 oz (for $50), 30 oz (for $40), and 20 oz (for $33) exclusively on the Stanley 1913 website starting Jan. 21 (giving you just enough time to order it before Valentine’s Day!). This new V-Day Stanley might have come at the perfect time, considering Target’s ultra-popular Valentine’s Day Stanleys have already sold out.

If you want more options than the new Berry Truffle Quencher, Stanley has plenty of pink tumblers to go around, such as the Pink Parade Quencher for those not over Glinda’s pink dress from Wicked, the Rose Petal Motion Quencher ProTour that features pops of pink, and the Stanley Create option, which allows you to customize your own tumbler! Not feeling a Quencher? Not a problem! With such options as the All Day Quencher Carry-All in the shade peony and the All Day Madeleine Midi Cooler Backpack in a deep fuchsia, you’ve got pink for days, in all different shades, so you can V-Day your way.