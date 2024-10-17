Target’s ‘Wicked’ Stanley Cups Had People Lining Up For Hours

If you thought January’s winter frenzy for Valentine’s Day Stanley Cups was wild, wait until you see the hysteria that took over at Target for the Wicked Stanley cups. Target and Stanley were back at it again the weekend of Oct. 12, releasing their exclusive collaboration cups in stores for the new Wicked movie hitting theaters on Nov. 22. It was time for more rounds of long lines, racing to checkout lanes, and empty shelves as soon as shipments came in.

These cups, released on Oct. 13, hit shelves just in time for the scariest time of year. The collection included two new Wicked Stanley Quenchers in a 20-ounce size and a 40-ounce size. Both sizes featured two new colors — a glittery pink with butterfly motifs and a shimmering green featuring a flying monkey. The Quenchers are inspired by Wicked’s characters — Glinda, played by Ariana Grande, and Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo. The movie, based on the popular musical, tells the story of Elphaba and Glinda’s friendship in the world of the Wizard Of Oz.

Fans and shoppers on TikTok did not hesitate in grabbing these cups. Users have posted videos about the race to get the viral Stanleys. Jezelle Procario showed an intense look at the cups in all of their magic and glory. Colleen and Maurmi showed what it was like to be in the action firsthand, with people walking as fast as they could to grab the merchandise.

Will Target’s Wicked Stanley Cups Restock?

To absolutely no one’s surprise, the Wicked Stanley cups are sold out in many Target stores already. Poshmark, Mercari, and eBay users are selling their cups at prices that are $50 to $100 more than the price at Target. Shoppers have taken to websites like Reddit to ask when the cups will be restocked, with some saying restocking has already happened in their area and others saying they were told there would be another restock later in October.

Wicked will premiere in theaters on Nov. 22. If you’re someone who already got your hands on a limited-edition Wicked Stanley, pour your favorite drink into your cup while watching the feature film at its release.