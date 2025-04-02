With college decision day coming up on May 1, choosing where you’ll spend the next four years can feel intense and exciting — especially if Greek life is playing a part in your choice. For many students, joining a sorority isn’t just about taking cute pictures at date parties or formals; it’s about finding a true home (both literally and figuratively) in college.

Let’s be honest: Not all schools’ Greek systems are created equally, and Greek life comes in many forms. From the National Panhellenic Conference (NPC) sororities, to historically Black fraternities and sororities within the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), to multicultural Greek organizations within the National Multicultural Greek Council (NMGC), there are so many opportunities for you to find what’s right for you.

So if you’re looking for a school where you have a ton of options — or just somewhere where Greek life is a big deal, here are some colleges with the country’s largest and most active Greek systems.

Florida State University

With over 6,500 students involved in Greek life, FSU’s sorority and fraternity community is one of the biggest in the country. The school is home to 17 Panhellenic sororities with Greek organizations owning some of the most beloved houses on campus.

Number of NPC sororities: 17

Number of NPHC sororities: 4

Number of NMGC sororities: 4

University of Virginia

In addition to its better-known Panhel sororities, UVA is home to a growing number of multicultural fraternities and sororities under the National Multicultural Greek Council. These orgs foster spaces for students of diverse backgrounds, offering inclusive sisterhoods and brotherhoods rooted in identity, activism, and culture. Greek life here is about more than tradition — it’s about representation.

Number of NPC sororities: 15

Number of NPHC sororities: 2

Number of NMGC sororities: 4

University of Alabama

You can’t do a roundup of the country’s biggest Greek life systems without including the University of Alabama. (Bama RushTok is its own genre at this point.) With 13,000 students involved, Bama’s Greek life is comprised of 36% of the university’s undergraduate student body. The University of Alabama has one of the most competitive and iconic Panhel rush processes in the nation.

Number of NPC sororities: 19

Number of NPHC sororities: 4

Howard University

Howard is iconic for a reason — not only is it a top HBCU, but it is also the founding place of several Divine Nine organizations, including Alpha Kappa Alpha and Zeta Phi Beta. The history of the D9 orgs at Howard are unmatched. If you’re looking for excellence, legacy, and impact, this is the place for you.

Number of NPHC sororities: 4

University of Tennessee

@utkgreeklife It’s probate season on Rocky Top!🍊 Introducing our newest member of our Multicultural Greek Council! 🧡 Show some love in the comments!🌴🌙👇🏽 #GoVolsGoGreek ♬ original sound – utkgreeklife

In addition to its standard southern Panhel sororities, the University of Tennessee’s NMGC organizations bring a multicultural twist to campus. These chapters focus on academic excellence, cultural awareness, and social justice, often hosting panels, fundraisers, and heritage celebrations throughout the year.

Number of NPC sororities: 14

Number of NPHC sororities: 4

Number of NMGC sororities: 3

Florida A&M University

Not only is FAMU known for its transformative research and innovation, but it is also rich in its Divine Nine presence as well. Each org holds a powerful legacy on campus, from their high-energy step shows to their service events. Greek life on FAMU’s campus is about culture, pride, and building community.

Number of NPHC sororities: 4

University of Georgia

UGA stands out for having large, active councils across the board — from Panhellenic to D9 to NMGC. UGA’s Greek system is one of the oldest and largest in the country, with over 9,500 students involved and 20 Panhellenic sororities. Recruitment is a major event on campus, drawing students from all over the country. The multicultural Greek scene at Georgia is steadily expanding, with orgs that support students from Latinx, Asian, and multicultural backgrounds. This school is a true hub for diverse Greek involvement.

Number of NPC sororities: 20

Number of NPHC sororities: 4

Number of NMGC sororities: 7

Prairie View A&M University

PVAMU’s Divine Nine community is central to campus life. From probate shows to homecoming festivities, these orgs are all about unity, leadership, and tradition.

Number of NPHC sororities: 4

University of Mississippi

Ole Miss is famous for its Southern charm — and that extends to its Greek life. Nearly 8,700 students are involved in Greek life, with recruitment known for being incredibly competitive.

Number of NPC sororities: 11

Number of NPHC sororities: 4

Clark Atlanta University

At Clark Atlanta, the D9 orgs are more than just social groups — Greek life here plays a vital role in supporting the HBCU’s tight-knit community and promoting academic excellence.

Number of NPHC sororities: 3

University of Wisconsin-Madison

With nearly 60+ fraternities and sororities, the school has a thriving Greek scene that plays a big role in campus social life. From leadership to philanthropy to themed socials, there’s something for everyone.

Number of NPC sororities: 14

Number of NPHC sororities: 3

Number of NMGC sororities: 14

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University

Known as the largest HBCU in the United States, this school’s step shows and stroll competitions are more than just events — they’re a whole cultural moment. With strong roots in service and leadership, A&T’s D9 community is both vibrant and empowering.

Number of NPHC sororities: 4