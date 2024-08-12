Bring ’em out, bring ’em out, bring ’em out… The Bama Rush 2024 PNMs have officially arrived, and they are bringing the absolute heat this year. For the past four years, the potential new members of the University of Alabama’s sorority rush season have taken over TikTok, sharing their OOTDs, dorm room hauls, and hopes for their futures in the Bama Greek life system. Viewers from all over the country (and world) tune in to watch their journeys unfold — but which ones are worth a follow this time around?

TBH, any Bama Rush PNM who is taking the time to share their stories on social media is well deserving of a follow. Not only are they spending their limited time and energy filming their experiences for everyone’s entertainment, but they’re also being very vulnerable by putting themselves out there. So, if you’re feeling generous, give ’em all a follow!

That said, if you’re looking to scope out the next big star of RushTok — you know, the Kylan Darnell and Bella Graces of the world — there are definitely a few up-and-comers to keep your eyes on. Here’s who to check out and hit follow on if they come across your TikTok FYP.

Mayce Chandler

Mayce first went viral on TikTok for her #BamaBound OOTD, and now she’s taking Bama RushTok by storm. Known for starting all her videos with a cheery “hey y’all,” Mayce is giving major “Southern sorority girl vibes” with her bright blonde hair and colorfully preppy rush outfits.

Anaya Chanel

Come for Anaya’s sweet “hey gorgeous” greeting at the start of every video, and stay for her flawless makeup, colorful fits, and creative accessories featured in each Bama Rush OOTD video she posts.

Blair Vickery

Sometimes, you can spot it-girls from a mile away, and Blair is looking like an early it-girl for Bama Rush 2024. Blair is bringing effortless glam to her rush looks, and her high-energy videos with her roomie, Sydney Daniel, make you feel like you’re the third roommate in their impeccably decorated dorm room.

Sydney Daniel

Blair’s roommate Sydney is a budding RushTok star in her own right, with her picture-perfect rush makeup and genuine friendship with her new roomie.

Jayla Moss

Jayla and her friend Samara are so cute in their joint Bama Rush OOTDs, with many RushTok fans already claiming them as their favorites for “Bama Rush Season 4.”

Anna (.edelweiss__)

Anna is new to TikTok (her first post is a “what’s in my rush bag” video from Aug. 9), but she’s quickly becoming popular thanks to her candid OOTDs in which she talks openly about her rush experience. Also, she does a nifty little preview of what each video is going to be about at the start of each TikTok, so you know exactly what you’re getting into with each post!

Jenna Smith

In her Bama Rush videos, Jenna is showing one of the best parts of the sorority recruitment process: the friends you make along the way! Many of Jenna’s recent videos include her roommate and other PNMs, which makes watching her TikToks feel like you’re along for the ride with them.

Emma Young

Look out, Bama — this Boston girly is here to show the Southerners how it’s done in the Northeast. With her calm demeanor and “wicked” cute accent, Emma is sure to stand out.

Ellie Kerrigan

Ellie’s OOTDs are giving classic Bama Rush, with chic and classic fits that have me taking notes on every brand she mentions — especially her jewelry!

Charity (@charitylivia_)

Charity is an Army veteran who is now getting the full college experience at the University of Alabama, including rushing a sorority!

Bre Morris

Bre’s infectious energy leaps through the screen in every video she posts. Her love for bright colors and fun patterns are evident both in her rush OOTDs and her dorm decor, which helped her go viral before Bama Rush even began.

Morgan Cadenhead

That’s right: Bama Morgan is back, baby! After not receiving a bid during 2023 recruitment, Morgan decided to give it another shot for her sophomore year — and she’s taking her 184,000-plus followers along for the ride!