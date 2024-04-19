6 College Decision Day Party Ideas To Celebrate The Next Chapter

With National College Decision Day falling on May 1 every year (although some schools are delaying their deadlines for 2024), many students use this day to announce which school they will soon be calling their new home, and commemorate that announcement with some sort of celebration. Whether you plan to attend the university you’ve dreamed about since you were a little kid, or you’re trying to get amped for a college that wasn’t exactly your top choice, getting into any school is a huge accomplishment that should not go unnoticed.

There are so many ways to announce where you’re heading to school in the fall, including school-wide events and social media trends. And with those, there are also a ton of ways to celebrate this important milestone with the people closest to you — as you should! I mean, think about it: After months of doing applications, interviews, and impatiently waiting to hear back from schools, the least you can do is celebrate your hard work and dedication with your besties and loved ones.

Whether you want a small gathering or a packed soiree, here are some creative College Decision Day party ideas to commemorate your big moment and ultimately send you off into the next chapter of your life.

1. Throw a Bed Party

Hosting a Decision Day bed party is the perfect way to hard launch your future home. In throwing a bed party, you can showcase your college decision by having a photo shoot and uploading your photos on social media. Decorate your room by adding DIY blankets, food, and snacks all in your school’s colors. Additionally, a bed party allows you to channel your inner creativity by adding wall decorations, balloons, and school swag. All in all, it only takes a few minutes to set up and you can celebrate in the comfort of your own room.

2. Host a College-Themed Dinner Party

Sometimes when it comes to celebrations, simple is best. This sentiment can certainly ring true when it comes to hosting a college decision party. By having a dinner party, you can invite close friends and family to a sit-down meal, with a DIY menu and decor that references the school you plan to attend.

3. Have a Signing Ceremony

A college signing ceremony is not limited to athletes — you can host one too! You can organize a college signing ceremony to celebrate your acceptances with your close friends and family. During the ceremony, you can place different hats and/or banners of all the schools you got accepted to and sign the fine print for the school you have decided on. It’ll all feel so ~official.~

4. Throw a Backyard Bash

Another way to celebrate your college acceptance(s) and decision can be through hosting a party in your backyard. Customize bean bags to play cornhole, serve cupcakes decorated with your school colors, and hey, you could even throw in a bounce house, just for fun!

5. Make a College Decision Charcuterie Board

Creating charcuterie boards is a classic way to celebrate college decisions. By using savory snacks and sweets, you can spell out your college graduation year while using your college school colors to signify your future home.

6. Throw a Reveal Party

Pink and blue are no longer the only colors when it comes to a reveal party — school colors have entered the mix as well. By having your school colors in confetti or hidden deep inside your celebration cake, you can plan a big reveal for your friends and family. Bonus points if you inspire a friendly competition by having them vote on which school they think you’re going with before you announce your choice.

7. Create a College Decision Scavenger Hunt

Arguably, one of the most creative and interactive ways to have your friends and family to celebrate your college decision is through a scavenger hunt. Put together some school-related clues so party guests can join in the fun while figuring out what college you plan to attend.