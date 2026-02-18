The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At this point, is it still Love Is Blind Season 10, or is it House of Villains? We’re only nine episodes into the Ohio-focused season of the Netflix reality show, and there’s been no shortage of drama — particularly at the hands of the male cast members. But who is the biggest villain of LIB Season 10? I ranked all of the men based on toxicity, and trust me, it was just as emotionally taxing as it sounds. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 10 follow.

Before the red pill-takers freak TF out and message me on Instagram after reading this, I’m not singling out the men just because. (And so what if I was?) FWIW, the women of LIB Season 10 have also had their problematic streaks throughout the season. However, the petty drama coming from the women is absolutely nothing compared to the dumpster fires that are the men on this season. From wanting to monitor their partner’s periods to making comments on their fiancée’s bodies, the men of LIB Season 10 are, for the most part, horrifying. If this is any insight into how Ohio men are, then I encourage every single person in Ohio to extend their Hinge range just a little bit further.

So, which Love Is Blind Season 10 man is the biggest villain so far? Here’s my ranking — but also, consider this a warning to my Ohioans: If you see some of these men pop up on the apps in the coming months… block them immediately.