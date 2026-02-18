At this point, is it still Love Is Blind Season 10, or is it House of Villains? We’re only nine episodes into the Ohio-focused season of the Netflix reality show, and there’s been no shortage of drama — particularly at the hands of the male cast members. But who is the biggest villain of LIB Season 10? I ranked all of the men based on toxicity, and trust me, it was just as emotionally taxing as it sounds. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 10 follow.
Before the red pill-takers freak TF out and message me on Instagram after reading this, I’m not singling out the men just because. (And so what if I was?) FWIW, the women of LIB Season 10 have also had their problematic streaks throughout the season. However, the petty drama coming from the women is absolutely nothing compared to the dumpster fires that are the men on this season. From wanting to monitor their partner’s periods to making comments on their fiancée’s bodies, the men of LIB Season 10 are, for the most part, horrifying. If this is any insight into how Ohio men are, then I encourage every single person in Ohio to extend their Hinge range just a little bit further.
So, which Love Is Blind Season 10 man is the biggest villain so far? Here’s my ranking — but also, consider this a warning to my Ohioans: If you see some of these men pop up on the apps in the coming months… block them immediately.
- Vic
-
We all knew Vic would be at this ranking. The public policy professor is the most laid-back, unproblematic, and self-assured person on the show. He’s obviously dedicated to his fiancée, Christine, and has stayed entirely out of the drama between the other couples. Additionally, when the topic of having mixed-race children came up, he and Christine had an incredibly insightful conversation about race and privilege, which was actually beautiful to see. No notes, Dr. Vic.
- Jordan
-
Amber’s fiancé, Jordan, has also been unproblematic: he’s quiet, communicative, and has expressed excitement about being in Amber’s daughter’s life. I did have to knock him down a point because I don’t trust men that collect weapons — even novelty ones — but hey, if he’s not hurting anyone, who am I to judge?
- Connor
-
The only reason why Connor isn’t ranked lower on this list is purely based on circumstance. Engaged to Bri, he balances out her bold personality with his quiet, gentle nature. Sure, he lives in a glorified fraternity house, and his favorite song is “Mr. Brightside,” but I’ve gotta give it to the guy for not losing his cool when Chris was flirting with Bri at the group meetup. What can I say? I love a quiet guy.
- Mike 🚩
-
Mike is kind of a doozy. On one hand, he’s very nice to Emma, and has shown himself to be dedicated to making their relationship work. However, he constantly talks about wanting kids even though Emma has been very clear about her hesitancy to have a child. His enthusiasm can definitely come across as pressure, and it feels icky. Hopefully, he can be respectful about Emma’s decision, but only time will tell, I fear.
- Devonta 🚩🚩
-
This is the point in the list where my blood starts to boil. For the most part, Devonta (or Devo, as he likes to be called) isn’t too bad: He’s even-tempered, quiet, and has stayed out of the drama with other couples. However, Devonta’s comments about being engaged to a woman of color, Brittany, were incredibly icky — especially since Devonta is mixed race as well. After seeing her, he said that he had expected her to be white, and that, when it comes to women of color, “that’s something I’ve never actually dated, let alone proposed to and engaged to.” Excuse me?
Devonta, I’ve got my eye on you.
- Alex 🚩🚩🚩
-
Alex pisses me off. Not only is he a former soccer player who is still clinging to his athletic glory days, but he’s also a self-described “nomad” and a day trader. (You know the type already.) Aside from his Crypto-bro lifestyle, Alex also proudly announced that, while he didn’t even vote in the 2024 election, he was “very happy” that Trump won. To me, not voting (for no reason, mind you) is somehow worse than standing 10-toes-down on bigoted beliefs — but what do I know?
But that’s not all. Alex pressed his fiancée, Ashley, to create a shared period tracker so he could monitor her cycle due to his fears of getting her pregnant. (Has this dude never heard of birth control, or?) He also consistently changes his stories when it comes to his past and his previous relationships — which Ashley’s dad immediately clocked. Sorry to say, there is no redemption arc for Alex in sight, and he would be my No. 1 opp, if it weren’t for…
- Chris 🚩🚩🚩🚩
-
Initially, Chris was pretty OK and unproblematic in his relationship with (queen) Jessica, even though he expressed insecurities about his height. However, after meeting IRL, he quickly flipped the switch and became rude, judgmental, and entirely out-of-pocket — going so far as to make comments about Jessica’s body.
After Chris went out for drinks with a friend and didn’t come home for 48 hours, he asked Jessica whether she thought they had a strong physical connection. Then, he told her that he was struggling to be intimate with her because she “doesn’t go to the gym every day,” and his typical type is a girl who “f*cking does Pilates every day.” (Keep in mind, Jessica is a doctor, who works in the hospital saving lives every day.)
He also told Jessica that he had been thinking about Bri, his other pod connection — but still wanted to keep trying with Jessica because they have “fun together.” Huh?
Jessica obviously broke things off with Chris, but that’s not where this man lost the audacity. At the group meetup, it was revealed that he slid into Bri’s DMs after Jessica left him (which Bri told Jessica about). And if that’s not enough, he drunkenly flirted with Bri mere feet away from Connor, going so far as to make incredibly sexual comments about her, and demeaning comments about Connor.
So not only is he insecure about his size, but he fumbled a hot doctor — and also just sucks.