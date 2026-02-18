10 Shows Like ‘Tell Me Lies’ To Watch After That Surprise Series Finale

Tell Me Lies creator Meaghan Oppenheimer dropped a bombshell on Feb. 16 — that Lucy, Stephen, Bree, Pippa, Wrigley, and Evan would be leaving our screens the same night. What fans thought was going to be the Tell Me Lies Season 3 finale was actually the series finale. And with less than 24 hours notice that one of our favorite hit Hulu shows would be ending, the sense of loss among fans is real.
Inspired by a book of the same name, the Hulu original Tell Me Lies was about the on-and-off again relationship between Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco. For three seasons, viewers were fed with betrayal, toxic relationships, and messy drama.
Oppenheimer posted the shocking news on Instagram. “This was always the ending my writing team and I had in mind, and we are insanely proud of it,” she said in her post. “Your incredible response to this season inspired us to explore whether there was another organic way to continue the story, but ultimately we felt it had reached its natural conclusion.” Spoiler alert: Spoilers for the Tell Me Lies series follow.
The series finale ended with the main couple not together. Stephen abandons Lucy at a gas station, which some fans aren’t happy about, so it’s no surprise that the show ending left them craving another season. If you are trying to fill the void that Tell Me Lies shockingly left, or are craving your next binge with endless drama, I’ve got a list of TV shows for you that are similar to Tell Me Lies.
- Euphoria
Euphoria shows the struggles a group of high schoolers face. Whether it is substance abuse, messy relationship drama, or gang violence, the show covers a range of issues without sugar coating anything. Binge it all on HBO Max before the long awaited new season drops on April 12, 2026.
- Cruel Summer
A Freeform hit that was canceled (and is being revived), Cruel Summer is an anthology mystery-thriller series. The first season centered on the disappearance (and reappearance) of Kate Wallis, and how Jeanette Turner seemingly took over her life while she was gone. Season 2 was about a new set of characters trying to figure out the murder of Luke Chambers.
- We Were Liars
Based on a book by E. Lockhart, We Were Liars is about Cadence Sinclair, who has trouble remembering an accident she was in on her family’s private island. Believe me, you’re gonna want to buckle up for the ending of this one.
- The Summer I Turned Pretty
This Prime Video original is also based on a book of the same name, and is about Isabel “Belly” Conklin’s love triangle with two brothers, Jeremiah and Conrad Fisher. This is a great binge if you love angsty teen relationship drama — plus, there’s a movie on the way.
- Normal People
Normal People follows the complicated relationship between Marianne and Connell throughout the years, from high school through college. This one is based on a novel by Sally Rooney.
- Overcompensating
Overcompensating, which streams on Prime Video, is about Benny, a high school jock beginning college and coming to terms with his sexuality. This series was green-lit for a second season, and is sure to not just keep giving us comedy gold but friendship drama after the Season 1 finale.
- You
You shows us the disturbing yet intriguing view of self-proclaimed nice guy Joe Goldberg as he enters into relationships with women he stalks. All five seasons are on Netflix.
- Gossip Girl
This 2000s teen drama has everything you need and more: relationship drama, backstabbing, layered characters, and an ominous blogger to chronicle it all. Plus, this iconic show also birthed a reboot of the same name, and has a spinoff in the works. You can stream it — and the 2021 reboot — on HBO Max.
- The Sex Lives of College Girls
Another HBO original, The Sex Lives of College Girls is a comedy-drama about four roommates from different backgrounds experiencing college life.
- Good Trouble
A spinoff of The Fosters, Good Trouble is about the lives, relationships, and careers of Callie Adams Foster and Mariana Foster after the end of the original show. The show is set in downtown Los Angeles, and also chronicles the lives of their roommates, too.