10 Shows Like ‘Tell Me Lies’ To Watch After That Surprise Series Finale

Tell Me Lies creator Meaghan Oppenheimer dropped a bombshell on Feb. 16 — that Lucy, Stephen, Bree, Pippa, Wrigley, and Evan would be leaving our screens the same night. What fans thought was going to be the Tell Me Lies Season 3 finale was actually the series finale. And with less than 24 hours notice that one of our favorite hit Hulu shows would be ending, the sense of loss among fans is real.

Inspired by a book of the same name, the Hulu original Tell Me Lies was about the on-and-off again relationship between Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco. For three seasons, viewers were fed with betrayal, toxic relationships, and messy drama.

Oppenheimer posted the shocking news on Instagram. “This was always the ending my writing team and I had in mind, and we are insanely proud of it,” she said in her post. “Your incredible response to this season inspired us to explore whether there was another organic way to continue the story, but ultimately we felt it had reached its natural conclusion.” Spoiler alert: Spoilers for the Tell Me Lies series follow.

The series finale ended with the main couple not together. Stephen abandons Lucy at a gas station, which some fans aren’t happy about, so it’s no surprise that the show ending left them craving another season. If you are trying to fill the void that Tell Me Lies shockingly left, or are craving your next binge with endless drama, I’ve got a list of TV shows for you that are similar to Tell Me Lies.