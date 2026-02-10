Here’s A Smut Book Based On Your Fave Winter Olympic Sport (Including Curling)

So, you’ve finally finished binging Heated Rivalry for the sixth time when you’re channel-surfing and remember — it’s Olympics season, baby! Don’t get me wrong, I love the Games, but ever since watching Heated Rivalry, my mind can’t help but wander into the possibilities of what really happens behind the scenes of these sports. You know, the stuff that doesn’t make it to NBC. Then it hit me: we all loved those Buzzfeed “Pick your fave food, get a vacation!” quizzes (2026 is the new 2016, right?). What if there was one for your favorite Winter Olympics sport… except instead of a trip, you got a smut?

Naturally, I did what any reasonable person would do: I went on a deep dive into the world of smut and romance novels. And let me tell you… there is a steamy smut book for every winter sport you could possibly imagine. From figure skating to bobsledding to curling, these books prove that the Olympics aren’t just about the medals — they’re about sparks, chemistry, and maybe a little spice behind the scenes. I went down the rabbit hole, and now I’m here to share the best smuts for your fave winter Olympics events. Pick your sport, pick your smut, and let the games begin.

Figure Skating: Icebreaker by Hannah Grace

Would it really be a smut recommendation article if I didn’t mention Hannah Grace’s Icebreaker? The book that basically broke TikTok in 2023, Icebreaker follows a classic “enemies to lovers” trope with competitive figure skater Anastasia (Stassie) Allen and hockey captain Nathan (Nate) Hawkins. I listened to the hype and read this book a matter of months after it came out, and trust me when I say it’s a must-read. I’m even feeling myself heat up just talking about it, TBH.

Hockey: Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid

C’mon — did you really expect anything different? With Heated Rivalry reaching 10.6 million viewers per episode in the U.S. since hitting HBO Max, many fans fail to realize that the famous series is actually based on a book series — Game Changers. While Reid’s first book in the series, Game Changer, focuses on the beloved Kip Grady and Scott Hunter, her second installment, Heated Rivalry, gets down and smutty about Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov. So, if you’re a fan of hockey Olympics, you’re practically legally obligated to pick up Heated Rivalry from your local bookstore.

Skiing: Gold by E.J. Noyes

Picture this: a retired Olympic skier meets the love of her life — is this not perfect for the Olympic season? Whether you’re into downhill skiing or cross-country skiing, this WLW romance is the ideal pick for all my Olympic skiing fanatics out there.

Luge: Love On The Tracks by Tamsen Parker

A Luge athlete and rock star fake a relationship for the publicity — until they catch feelings for each other, and their “fake” feelings suddenly become all too real. I mean, could you ask for anything more in a smut? Luge girlies, this one’s for you.

Curling: Fire & Ice by Rachel Spangler

If you thought that there was no such thing as a lesbian curling smut, you thought wrong. Fire & Ice follows Max, a burnt-out sports reporter, as she covers the U.S. women’s curling team, where she meets (and falls for) Callie, the team’s skip. Curling, sex, and romance? Somehow, Rachel Spangler did it all. If you thought curling was boring, think again — the Olympics are lowkey hot AF.

Snowboarding: Just Shred by L.A. Wayward

I had a man teach me how to snowboard once, and it was singlehandedly the most intimate experience of my entire life. (So, it didn’t take long for me to get introduced into the world of snowboarding smut.) Just Shred follows Ace, who (quite literally) crashes into a bad-boy snowboarder Jesse — immediately calling for instant chemistry and addictive romance. Shredding slopes have never looked so dangerously hot.

Bobsleigh: Barree’s Blades by Patrizia Murray

Now, who knew there was Bobsledding smut?! Centered around a bobsledder and skater on the road to the Olympics, Murray’s Barre’s Blades is perfect for anyone who thinks sliding down icy tracks has way more chemistry than it probably should.

Biathlon: The Games by Patricia McLinn

TBH, biathlon is an incredibly underrated Olympic sport, meaning it’s also an incredibly underrated genre of smuts. Biathlete Rikki Lodge meets a hockey player, and suddenly, it’s less about hitting targets and more about… hitting it off.

Skeleton: Heart Untouched by Andrew Grey

Honestly, I didn’t even know skeleton was a sport until I went on the hunt for Winter Olympics sports-themed smuts — you really do learn something new every day. And if you’re anything like me, then you’ve probably been on the hunt for more MLM smuts ever since watching Heated Rivalry. Well, boy, do I have the book for you. When a skeleton racer gets into an accident, crushing his Olympic dreams and leaving him paralyzed, he works with his friend on a promotional campaign — only for their friendship to blossom into something more as time goes on. Friends to lovers? I’m hooked.

So, go ahead. Pick your smut, turn on the Games, and maybe grab a toy too — because why not?