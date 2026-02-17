For college students, spring break is the glittering oasis among the shifting dunes of spring semester. As class work picks up and summer remains months away, having a week off in March (or, depending on what school you go to, April) is necessary for students to relax (or blow off steam). As the weather gets warmer and the days get longer, it’s no surprise many students choose to travel during this week, whether it be to another city, another state, or another country.

However, as the cost of living increases, so too does the difficulty of affording these springtime adventures. According to travel company Go Blue Tours, the average cost of a spring break trip is about $1,025 to $2,325 per person. (My savings account hurts just reading that.)

On top of this, environmental degradation has changed the landscape of popular spring break spots. Florida is experiencing rising sea levels across its beaches, and Alabama’s Gulf Shores are facing more extreme heat and intensified storms. And, as a generation acutely worried about the effects of climate change and interested in environmental advocacy, Gen Z is grappling with a desire to connect with nature as natural spaces diminish in quality and quantity.

Luckily, there is a way to satisfy your wanderlust while remaining budget- and environmentally friendly: Book a trip to a national park… while you still can.

National Parks Face an Uncertain Future.

Across the U.S., there are 63 national parks (not to mention the 370 additional national monuments, national seashores, and national lakeshores, among other protected areas). However, despite this established system, national parks are not immune to environmental pressures and politics.

Since President Donald Trump took office in 2025, the National Parks System has experienced the loss of 24% of its staff, according to the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA). The staff members that remain are continually under pressure to achieve more with fewer resources, a model that is not sustainable long term for employees — or for the parks.

Additionally, future budget and legislative plans may further cut down on support for national parks in 2026. Trump’s administration is pushing for a $1 billion cut to the National Park System, with proposed reductions including cutting $73 million for park construction, cutting $77 million for recreation and preservation funding, and cutting $197 million from the Historic Preservation Fund, according to the NPCA. The Trump administration has also suggested giving control over some national parks to the states in which they exist, thereby removing them from the National Park System and subsequently removing their national protections.

Now, what’s the difference between national protection and state ownership? The answer is simple: Without national protection, natural land may be used for industry and profit. (Not for nothing, Trump is currently hoping to open up access to 1 million acres of land in California for the oil and natural gas industry, access that would allow corporations to frack, drill, and mine the land, much of which surrounds natural monuments and park sites, according to the Center for Biological Diversity.)

Courtesy of E.V. Beyers

And there’s more. There’s a bill currently with the House of Representatives that supports additional repeals to the protections provided to sites belonging to the National Parks System. According to the NPCA, this bill is seeking to remove protections for national monuments (opening them up to development and construction), removing endangered species protections (risking vulnerable populations living within the parks), and no longer protecting the watershed for Voyageurs National Park (which is instrumental to recreation and wildlife in Minnesota).

As these possibilities loom in the distance, it’s important to take advantage of the robust parks system while it is still in place. There’s no way to know what national parks and untouched nature will be accessible to the public in the years to come.

You Can Expand Your Horizons — Without Expanding Your Budget.

Generally speaking, National Parks provide incredible bang for your buck. (Of course, as with any trip, fees and add-ons can stack up quickly.) You can start saving money by picking a park near where you live, reducing the cost of travel to get there. Then, make sure to go with friends so that you can split the cost of a temporary park pass (which range from $20 to $35 for seven days) or an $80 National Parks pass, which will allow you entrance to all national parks for a year.

To save on lodging, you can try camping for $15 to $80 per night (just make sure you apply for any necessary permits before your trip) or by staying outside the park you’re visiting (this is especially true when visiting in peak tourism seasons, when lodging costs can surge). Because of the amount of park tourists, there are usually lots of vacation the surrounding area. No matter what you choose, it’s likely to be less money than the average $159.58 for a hotel room in the U.S. (especially if you’re sharing with a group).

Then, you can cut down on food costs by bringing your own meals and snacks. National parks let you bring in food and drinks (though you may be required to keep them in bear-proof storage containers), so don’t feel pressured to budget for fancy restaurants and tourist-trap diners. There will often be free water refill stations throughout the park, too, so don’t worry about buying bottled water.

Once in the park, you can enjoy your fill of hiking and breathtaking views for free. You can also check out the visitor centers for more information, and some parks will have museums to explore as well. For an additional (reasonable) fee, you may be able to participate in guided hikes, park tours, or excursions like stargazing.

Your souvenir photos will be free and breathtaking, and you can take park maps and pamphlets to make aesthetic scrapbook spreads. And if you *do* decide to splurge on official park merch, rest assured that your money will go back to the park and its programs.

Your Visit Could Save Your National Parks.

As national parks face a variety of contemporary challenges, advocating for them becomes increasingly important. As a generation adept at using social media, you can support parks by posting photos of your trips and supporting ecotourism. Plus, every dollar you spend at a national park is a dollar being reinvested into the National Parks System. This money funds park activities, pays staff, and conserves the parks for future use. This means your trip has a direct, positive impact on your world. If the parks aren’t going to be prioritized on a national level, at least people still have the chance to prioritize them on a personal level.