Life After Graduation Is Scary — But It’s Also Exhilarating

Dear Class of 2026,

When I think about my college graduation 10 years ago (don’t judge — 2016 is totally cool again), I can still feel that visceral mix of elation and dread over the expanse of unknown that unfolded before me. I felt it when I packed up my college home and contemplated what I should bring with me to my new apartment. I felt it when I was signing up for my new job’s benefits program and had to ask the kindly HR woman if I actually needed a 401(k). I felt it when I was getting ready for a night out with new friends but deeply missing the getting-ready routine I had with my college besties. I remember wishing there was a guide for navigating it all.

No matter what year you graduate, figuring out post-grad life is, as they say, a canon event. You’re going to have to struggle through doing your taxes for the first time and setting up awkward coffee meetings to try to grow your professional network — just like all of us who came before you did. But you won’t have to do it alone.

With Her Campus’s Post-Grad Playbook, we’re bringing you data-driven insights, expert advice, and top-tier inspo to help you start visualizing your future. In the spring of 2026, we surveyed 452 Gen Zers — a mix of recent grads and college seniors getting ready to graduate — to find out their biggest challenges and most exciting prospects when it comes to this new (and intimidating) era of life. We heard from post-grads who are figuring out their next career move, spoke with a Gen Z money expert about how to *actually* get your finances together, rounded up some of the must-have decor upgrades for your first “adult” space, and so much more.

“All I knew for 19 straight years of my life was school, and now that I’m out of that routine, I don’t know what to do.” Jane, New York

I know this can be a stressful time. According to our survey, 81% of current grads said thinking about post-grad life makes them anxious — and for good reason. The Class of 2026 is graduating into an ultra-competitive job market and shaky economy, AI is seemingly making its way into every facet of life, and social media makes it look like everyone else has it easy. On top of that, you’re facing the timeless challenges college grads go through every year: saying goodbye to the built-in friends, routines, and parental support that you’ve grown attached to over the last four years.

You might feel like you’re truly on your own for the first time ever — and maybe you don’t think you’re ready. “I don’t feel as though college teaches enough about personal finances or anything that the real world will expect,” 21-year-old Mel* from Georgia said in our survey. Jamie*, a 22-year-old senior from California, shared more concerns: “I still don’t understand stocks and investing or any sort of financial literacy outside of credit cards. I also don’t know how to negotiate salaries or properly network.” Even post-grads are still feeling the struggle. Jane*, a 2024 grad living in New York, said, “All I knew for 19 straight years of my life was school, and now that I’m out of that routine, I don’t know what to do.”

I’m excited to start a new chapter of my life and see all the ways it’ll stretch and change me. Kim, Virginia

But despite this, nearly the same amount of survey respondents (78%) said thinking about life after graduation has them hype. “I’m anxious because there are still so many unknowns and challenges, but I am also excited because I will be independent and able to start building my own life and career,” Devi*, a 21-year-old from Ohio, said in our survey. Kim*, 23, from Virginia, added, “I’m excited to start a new chapter of my life and see all the ways it’ll stretch and change me.”

And you know what? You should be, too! It may seem scary to leave behind your long-held “student” identity (unless you’re going to grad school, of course), but you know what else it is? Freeing. This is your time to create a life that you want to see. Because while you have no choice but to graduate from college, when it comes to what happens next, your choices are endless.

HCXO,

Lexi Williams

Senior Editor, Her Campus

*Names have been changed.