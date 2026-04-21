The Grad School Glow-Up No One Talks About

On paper, my time in grad school looks suspiciously efficient: Still thriving at Emerson College, where I did my undergrad. Straight As in an accelerated MA program. Publication bylines. A personal blog. A “city girl” social life. A boyfriend. A decent caffeine tolerance. Honestly, from the outside, it probably looks like I slid right from undergrad into grad school without missing a step. But in reality? It was a huge adjustment — one that ended up giving me a personal glow-up in a way I wasn’t expecting.

For starters, my MA program is fully asynchronous, which sounds like a dream until you realize what that actually means: There are no classes. No lecture halls. No “see you next week.” No walking out of class with friends and unpacking everything you just learned. It’s just your laptop, a syllabus, and the quiet understanding that if anything is going to get done, it’s because you decided it would.

To me, that’s the biggest way grad school has changed me — and it has nothing to do with academics. Not the readings. Not the papers. Not even the 4.0 that looks very cute on a transcript. It’s the sudden realization that no one is holding my hand anymore. And to be clear, I’ve never been someone who needed handholding. (I’m an only child, so independence is kind of the default setting.) I’m organized. I’m detail-oriented. I love a color-coded calendar moment. But this was different. Because when grad school removed the structure, I realized something slightly terrifying: The structure of undergrad had been doing more of the work for me than I ever realized.

No one was managing my life anymore.

You might not clock this until after you cross that graduation stage, but undergrad is very scheduled. Classes at specific times. Clubs that meet every week. Professors reminding you about deadlines. A campus ecosystem that constantly nudges you toward the next thing you’re supposed to be doing. Grad school deletes a lot of that.

When my program started, I opened my course portal and had a weird moment of, “Wait, that’s it?” There were assignments, discussion boards, readings — the usual. But there was no built-in rhythm to my week. No one saying, “Show up here at 10 a.m. and we’ll all figure this out together.”

I won’t lie, at first, it was a little uncomfortable.

At first, that kind of freedom felt suspicious. Like, shouldn’t someone be telling me what to do? But eventually, I realized the real assignment wasn’t the coursework. The real assignment was building the structure around it. So, I started treating the “invisible” parts of grad school like they mattered — because, trust me, they do matter.

Discussion boards stopped being the digital version of raising your hand once and disappearing as soon as you got your class participation point. I treated them like actual conversations. I responded thoughtfully. I asked follow-ups. I stayed engaged. I emailed professors when I didn’t technically have to. I took LinkedIn Learning courses because I genuinely wanted to understand something better, not because it was graded.

None of that shows up directly on a syllabus. But weirdly, that’s where my grad school glow-up started. Discipline stopped meaning “don’t miss a deadline.” It became something bigger: intentionally designing a life where growth was happening even when no one was watching.

I won’t lie, at first, it was a little uncomfortable. There’s a strange adjustment period when the external pressure disappears and you have to decide what kind of student — and, honestly, what kind of person — you’re going to be without it. Turns out, that’s a much more interesting challenge than just getting an A (but like, I still want the A).

I entered an era of quietly making things happen.

Another thing grad school does? It forces you to stop waiting for opportunities to appear. In undergrad, things are constantly being offered or suggested to you. Join this club. Apply for this program. Attend this event. Grad school taught me that if I had an idea, I should actually run with it.

That shift is how I started freelancing more seriously. Writing for local publications and global magazines didn’t happen because someone handed me an assignment. It happened because professors encouraged me to pitch, and I decided to actually try.

The same thing happened with my own personal blog, RA(nts), which I created while working as a Resident Assistant at Emerson. Originally it was just a fun outlet — a place to write about residence life, mental health, and the weird in-between stage of college where everyone is kind of figuring things out at the same time. But over time, it became a way for me to process my own experiences while also creating conversations around topics that don’t always get talked about openly. And that only happened because I kept showing up for it, even when I didn’t have to.

I learned confidence looks different when you build it yourself.

One of the most unexpected parts of this whole experience has been learning how to advocate for myself without apologizing for it. Sending the email. Pitching the story. Posting the question in a discussion board even when it feels a little intimidating. Individually, those things feel small. But they stack up. And the confidence that comes from them is different from the achievement-based hype culture that floats around undergrad. It’s less about posting the win and more about quietly knowing you can figure things out.

The real grad school glow-up isn’t just becoming smarter — it’s becoming someone who builds their own structure.

That mindset ended up spilling into the rest of my life, too. Balancing freelancing, RA responsibilities, part-time work, grad school, and an actual social life forced me to become someone who manages time intentionally instead of just hoping everything fits.

Is it perfect? Absolutely not. There are still weeks when deadlines pile up and my Google Calendar looks mildly threatening. But the difference now is that I trust myself to navigate it. Because the real grad school glow-up isn’t just becoming smarter — it’s becoming someone who builds their own structure. Adulthood doesn’t arrive in one dramatic moment where everything clicks. It’s a bunch of small decisions you make when no one is reminding you to make them: showing up to the discussion board, sending that text, taking the extra course, building a personal workout routine. And realizing, somewhere along the way, that you’re actually capable of running your own life.