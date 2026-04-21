9 Home Decor Swaps To Make For A Grown-Up Post-Grad Space

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We’re almost done with the spring semester, which means that yes, college graduation is right around the corner. If you’re a current college senior, you’re probably in a frenzy trying to check everything off your to-do list — from buying the perfect graduation dress to scheduling graduation photos to studying for your final finals. Then, after moving your tassel from right to left, you probably have to tackle moving out of your college apartment.

Whatever your living situation is after college — a new place with your roommates, your first solo apartment, or moving back home — a new move is a perfect way to start fresh with your living space. That means upgrading old decor and furniture, and getting rid of worn-out items from your college apartment. (Corkboards, plastic shower curtains, bean bag chairs, and fake plastic plants, I’m looking at you.)

As if earning your degree wasn’t enough work already, upgrading old home decor can feel like another hassle on your endless graduation to-do list. But don’t worry, I’ve made it easy: Below is a list of old home decor items to consider tossing out, and ideas for sophisticated, upgraded items to replace them with. Consider it a cheat sheet for your perfectly decorated post-grad living space — no studying necessary.

To refresh your home look and make the most of your living space, here are nine easy and stylish home decor swaps to make after graduating from college.

Lamps Plus 360 Lighting Buttercup 25” High Pink and White Flowers Ceramic Table Lamp ($90) Since overhead lights can sometimes be too bright and harsh, having dimmer lighting options is essential. If string lights were your go-to in your college apartment, try upgrading to a lamp for a more elevated look. This one sits perfectly on any table, and the floral pink design is just as cute as string lights. See On Lamps Plus

World Market World Market Birds and Cherry Blossoms Framed Canvas Wall Art ($130) Looking to give your walls a sophisticated refresh? Instead of a mosaic of taped-up posters, opt for displaying framed wall art instead. This muted piece from World Market adds a slight touch of color without being too hard to decorate around. See On World Market

Threshold on Target Threshold 5”x7” Shaped Resin Profile Table Image Frame ($18) If you’re still displaying photos the same way you did in your college dorm four years ago (a wall collage, pinned to a corkboard, you name it), consider framing them instead. Framed photos add style to any space, whether you hang them or prop them on a bedside table. See On Target

LACOO on Home Depot LACOO Makeup Vanity Set With Mirror and Power Outlet ($140) From getting ready for class to nights out with your friends, your mini portable desk mirror had your back throughout college. If you’re living in a bigger space now or just want something nicer, upgrade to a full vanity. This one comes complete with lighting and drawer space for your favorite products. See On Home Depot

Plant In The Box Plant In The Box Monstera Deliciosa ($42) Getting bored with the artificial vines strung from your walls? Try upgrading your fake plants to real ones to freshen up your living space. The Monstera Deliciosa is a classic house plant that’s easy to care for, so it won’t disrupt your busy lifestyle. See On Plant In The Box

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Cambria Handcrafted Stoneware Dinner Sets ($168) If you shared a college apartment with a handful of roommates, you probably had a bunch of mismatched mugs in your kitchen cabinets, all from before you lived together. Whether you’re still with a roomie or living solo now, swap your mismatched dinnerware for a matching set to get an instant kitchen upgrade. See On Pottery Barn

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Clarissa Floral Vine Shower Curtain ($39) No hate toward plastic shower curtains — they’re practical, and stuck with many of us through college — but it’s time for something nicer. A fabric shower curtain adds a chic refresh to any bathroom. Don’t forget to pair it with a plastic shower liner, too! See On Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Rhea Swivel Lounge Chair ($499) Bean bag chair looking a little deflated? Try swapping it (or whatever old furniture you may have) out for a nicer accent chair. An accent chair can add a perfect pop of color to your living space while also serving as your new favorite spot to curl up with a book. See On Urban Outfitters