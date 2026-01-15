Whether or not we choose to admit how many EOS lip balms we owned or whether Musical.ly was downloaded on our phone, we all remember 2016. And even if you don’t, you’re probably getting a refresher course on it right now, because according to Instagram and TikTok, 2026 is the new 2016. Across social media, people are reminiscing about the golden age of chokers, bomber jackets, and festival fashion. If cool-toned filters and lace-ups were your vibe, then this 2016 throwback trend is the one for you. But if you’re like me (someone who spent 2016 with braces and with horrible bangs) you may be wondering where this nostalgia toward the year is coming from.

Unless you’re starting the new year with a social media detox, you’ve probably noticed that Snapchat filters have once again taken over your feeds. Personally, my FYP has been flooded with photos and videos of people from 2016. Standout elements of these posts include infinity scarves, flower crowns, and bold hair dye. The posts are set to songs straight from 2016’s Top 40 radio: “Roses” by The Chainsmokers, “Can’t Stop The Feeling” by Justin Timberlake, and “Lean On” by Major Lazer & DJ Snake featuring MØ.

If you’re still not convinced what exactly makes 2016 so special, netizens are ultimately feeling a sense of wistful fondness toward a time where we were all a little less afraid to be cringe. In 2016, individuality was celebrated, and self-expression was the norm. Move over, clean girl makeup; bold looks were everything (and yes, they might be back in a big way).

Giving credit where it’s due, Millennials were the ones who made 2016 the iconic year it was. In contrast, for many Gen Zers, 2016 was the height of our awkward tween era. But even Gen Z creators have found humor in this throwback trend and are acknowledging that yes, we all probably owned a fidget spinner and no, maybe they shouldn’t make a comeback. The bottom line, though, is that it was a simpler, sillier time.

No matter their age, people are longing for the fun and freedom that 2016 made them feel — especially when the current world of 2026 feels… well, to put it lightly, intense. Our 2016 selves knew little about global pandemics or the effects of AI. No, it wasn’t the pristine utopia everyone’s making it out to be, but you know what it was? A vibe.