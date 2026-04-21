Graduation season is upon us. As students across the country walk across the stage and move their tassels from right to left, they’re not really thinking about their finances. But as the celebrations die down, the overwhelming thoughts settle in: What happens next? How do I make money to move out? How do I start investing? What even is a 401K? If this sounds like you, you’re not alone.

Her Campus’s spring 2026 survey of over 450 current and recent college graduates found that many respondents are looking to save up to $10,000 for an emergency fund. However, 46% of current grads say they don’t have a post-grad budget yet, and nearly a third (32%) say they don’t feel particularly secure about handling their own finances after college. “Nobody sat you down and actually explained taxes, benefits, or how to build a money system, so you’re trying to figure out student loans and your first salary with nothing but group chats and TikTok,” personal financial expert Taylor Price, known as Priceless Tay to her 1 million-plus social media followers, tells Her Campus in an exclusive interview.

Price isn’t wrong. Our generation is facing climbing costs for daily expenses — whether it’s rent, groceries, or student debt. (I mean, did you dream of worrying about the gas prices when you were younger?) Traditional money advice is simplified down to “just work hard and save,” but no one actually tells us what that truly means. That’s where social media can help, and that’s where Price comes in.

@pricelesstay Getting paid feels good until you realize half your paycheck is already gone. If you want to stop feeling broke, save money, and actually build wealth, you need a system — not random budgeting. The FUNDS framework helps you split your paycheck, automate your money, and spend without ruining your future. #moneytips #budgeting #financialfreedom ♬ som original – Taylor | Priceless Tay

Her Campus spoke to Price about where college graduates can start on their financial goals, and what they should do in their first year post-grad to actually accomplish them.

These responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Per Her Campus’s recent survey, many recent post-grads said their top money goal is to save up $10,000 for emergencies or long-term plans. What are your pointers for helping them get there?

I love the $10,000 goal, but if you stare at that number too long, it can feel impossible. So I have people break it into levels: first $1,000, then one month of basic expenses, then keep stacking until you hit that $10,000. Practically, that looks like picking a monthly amount that fits your life (maybe it’s $100, maybe it’s $400) and automating it into a separate high‑yield savings account so it’s not mixed with your spending money. Every raise, bonus, or side‑gig check is a chance to bump that number a little bit. You’re not trying to be perfect, you’re trying to be predictable.

Her Campus’s survey also found investing to be the top money-related topic our readers feel they need the most help with. What resources do you recommend to Gen Zers who are new to investing?

If you’re new to investing, your first job is to ignore the loudest voices and find the boring people. Look for resources that talk about index funds, Roth IRAs, and long‑term investing… not stock picks, options, or “this one coin.” I like starting with beginner‑friendly books or podcasts that explain how the market works in plain English. Then, pick one platform, open an account, and set up a small automatic contribution, either $25 or $50 a month, into a broad index fund. Even a tiny amount makes you an investor and lets your future self benefit from the time you give that money.

Photo Courtesy of Taylor Price

For new college graduates just entering the “real world” and have no idea where to start with their finances, what’s a good first step they can take to get their feet wet?

Your first step is to give your paycheck a plan before it hits your account. Take one recent paycheck and map it out in percentages: this much for fixed bills, this much for everyday spending, this much for savings and debt. Then automate as much as you can with direct deposit splits, auto‑pay on minimums, or automatic transfers on payday so your money moves even on weeks when you’re tired or stressed. That’s how you go from “I hope this works out” to “My system already knows where my money is going.”

What other money moves should college grads take in their first year out of college?

In year one, I’d focus on four big things. One, build a starter emergency fund so one bad week doesn’t wipe you out. Two, get your protections in place, like health insurance, renters insurance, and, if it’s offered, disability insurance so one accident doesn’t reset you to zero. Three, start investing something for your future — even if it’s tiny — in a Roth IRA or your job’s retirement plan. And four, actually open your student loan portal and learn your interest rates and options instead of living in “I don’t want to know” mode. You’re not trying to win the whole game in year one — you’re trying to get yourself out of constant panic mode!

Anything else you’d like to say to the class of 2026?

Feeling behind doesn’t mean you are behind, it just means nobody showed you the map yet. You’re allowed to be confused and still take yourself seriously with money. If you commit to one money date a month, one simple plan for your paycheck, and one tiny step into saving or investing, you are already doing more than most adults. Future you will look back at this year and say, “That’s when I stopped winging it and actually built a relationship with my money.”