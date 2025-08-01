Who Is The Biggest Male Manipulator On ‘Perfect Match’ Season 3?

Perfect Match Season 3 is off to a ridiculous, and dare I say deeply unhinged, start. The premise is simple enough: reality TV veterans and certified hotties gather in a tropical villa to flirt, compete, and hopefully find their “perfect match.” But don’t let the palm trees and poolside kisses fool you, this season is less about love and more about chaos, gaslighting, and emotional warfare.

While the show promises steamy hookups and dramatic recouplings, what really kept me glued to the screen (and occasionally yelling at it) was the sheer villainy of the men involved. In just six episodes, I witnessed name-calling, strategic cheating, manipulative love-bombing, and more lies than a group chat after a breakup. It’s like these guys took a masterclass in emotional terrorism and said, “Let’s take it up a notch.”

And the scariest part? Most of them hide their red flags from their partners really well, until it’s too late. Just when you think someone’s sweet, they’ll casually crush a woman’s spirit and gaslight her into an apology. I have not been this disturbed in a while.

So, in honor of the mess, let’s rank the men of Perfect Match Season 3 from least to most villainous. Because if I had to lose sleep over these dudes, you might as well enjoy the breakdown.

The men of Perfect Match Season 3, ranked from least to most villainous:

Freddie ✅ Brenda Islas/NETFLIX Everyone’s favorite funeral director. Freddie is loyal, respectful, and basically the definition of husband material. He makes Madison so happy. Plus, off the show, he climbed Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the Down Syndrome Association — like, are you kidding me? He’s not a villain, he’s an angel. Ray ✅ Brenda Islas/NETFLIX Ray is a charmer in the best way, funny, sweet, and outgoing. I’m rooting for him. However, he just hasn’t had much screen time yet, so I’m hoping his good vibes hold up in the long run. Jalen 🏳️ Brenda Islas/NETFLIX He’s hot, mysterious, and questionable. Jalen marketed himself off the bat as a bad boy with a wandering eye. I haven’t seen much of him, but would I like to? Absolutely. He’s a wild card. Scott 🚩 Brenda Islas/NETFLIX Scott is more into staying in the villa than Rachel. He also kind of orchestrated Ray going toward Madison and away from Rachel. He’s sneaky, but not shady enough to be a full villain… yet… Carrington 🚩 Brenda Islas/NETFLIX This man literally called himself a “self-aware douchebag” in his intro and says he plans to “lovebomb the sh*t” out of the girls. He tried with Juliette, but it flopped hard. For all the talk, he was forgettable. More bark than bite. Louis 🚩🚩 Brenda Islas/NETFLIX Louis isn’t a monster, just deeply immature and convinced he’s a genius. Not a great combo. That said, he’s been jealous, but not awful with Sandy so far. J.R. 🚩🚩🚩 Brenda Islas/NETFLIX This man openly said that his guilty pleasure is stealing women from other men and watching them suffer. That’s… not a good look. But let’s be honest: he was unsuccessful, so it doesn’t really count. He wanted to be the villain so bad. I’ll give him a few points for effort. Cody 🚩🚩🚩🚩 Brenda Islas/NETFLIX Cody spiraled after he went on a single date with Madison. Sir, you’ve known her for a day. Relax. Also, if you’re gonna be that dramatic, maybe don’t have bad breath. Diabolical. Ollie 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 Brenda Islas/NETFLIX Ollie started out as a lover boy, but spiraled into crazy and possessive the second A.D. went on a date. The minute she looked at someone else, he flipped. So, why was he so OK with going on dates and feeling up girls? He literally said he had a devil on his shoulder and, frankly, it’s showing. Clayton 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 Brenda Islas/NETFLIX Clayton really wants to believe he’s a nice guy. But using your intuition as an excuse to treat Rachel like crap isn’t exactly nice. Buddy. You don’t get to treat women like trash, then advertise yourself as a “Mental Health Speaker” on Instagram. Justice for Rachel. You are the villain, Clayton. Daniel 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 Brenda Islas/NETFLIX Daniel is terrifying. He switches from sweet to nasty so fast, especially when Lucy does something he doesn’t like. He’s called her loud, naive, and embarrassing, then said that’s how he shows he cares. Gaslight, gatekeep, Daniel! The most dangerous part: he seems super normal. By episode six, I was genuinely worried about how controlling he was becoming. Nick Lachey 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 COURTESY OF NETFLIX Listen, I know he’s not a contestant, but he’s an evil puppet master. He’s tearing apart happy couples, encouraging chaos, and literally rooting for everyone’s downfall. Total villain behavior. You’re not slick, Nicholas.

If the trailer for the last half of the season was any indication, all of these men become villains. I’ll be updating this list as new episodes drop — and screaming at my TV.