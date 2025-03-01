Wondering If Billie Eilish Will Be At The Oscars? You’re Not Alone

Awards season is upon us! With the Golden Globes and the Grammys in the books, all pop culture lovers are now focused on one thing: the Oscars! With coveted categories such as Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Picture, it’s a night that none of us movie enthusiasts will want to miss. With so many blockbusters from 2024 nominated, including Wicked, A Complete Unknown, The Substance, Anora, Dune: Part Two, and so many more, there’s no telling who will take home the famed Oscar statuettes. While the Academy Awards may make us think of all the hottest movie stars from the past year, actors and actresses are not the only ones to typically take the red carpet. With categories like “Best Original Song” and live musical performances featured at the ceremony, the Oscars make space for many of our favorite music artists.

Of course, it’s hard to think of modern music without nine-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish coming to mind. With the Oscars guest list being stacked every year, and Eilish being one of the most illustrious stars out there, we’re wondering, will she be in attendance at the Academy Awards? As of now, it doesn’t look like it.

Eilish isn’t nominated in any category for the 2025 Academy Awards. Additionally, she’s not set to take part in a live performance during the ceremony. In fact, the Oscars are taking a shift away from musical performances in 2025 entirely. Oscars CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang sent a letter out to Academy members stating that despite tradition, nominees in the Original Song category will not have live performances. Rather, the ceremony will highlight “the songwriters through personal reflections and behind-the-scenes insights from the creative teams behind the music.”

That’s not to say that Eilish is a stranger to the Oscars. In 2024, she and her brother, FINNEAS, won Best Original Song for their single “What Was I Made For?” from the hit movie Barbie, a heartfelt song that struck a chord with so many listeners. This marked her second Oscar win, as she also won Best Original Song in 2022 for “No Time To Die,” which was featured in the film No Time To Die, part of the James Bond series.

So, will Eilish be attending the 2025 Oscars? It doesn’t seem like it. But never say never! Regardless, with all the amazing stars nominated this year, it’s still a show you won’t want to miss!