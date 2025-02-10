This Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Oscars Rumor Had Fans Freaking Out

Will the 2025 Oscars defy gravity? Well, that’s the rumor going around. ICYMI, it’s been reported that Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will supposedly join forces during the 2025 Academy Wards for a medley of songs from their hit film Wicked. The news was first reported by Puck News on Feb. 7. According to the outlet, the pair will be opening the ceremony with a medley from Wicked, most likely including the songs we all know and love like “Defying Gravity,” “What Is This Feeling,” and maybe even “Popular.” But are we really getting a performance from Grande and Erivo on Mar. 2? Here’s what we know so far.

After Puck News reported that the Academy’s looking to open the 2025 ceremony with a medley of Wicked songs performed by the film’s two female leads, Erivo spoke on these rumors while walking the Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet on Feb. 7. “Why does everyone keep saying that? I don’t know where this has come from,” she said. “This feels like wishful thinking to me, personally. Why on Earth would we be singing?”

Erivo was then asked if she’s had conversations with the Academy about an opening performance, to which she replied, “No.” She then added, “People are asking me if we’re going to be singing at the Oscars. I don’t know why we would be doing that, since our song is not nominated. That doesn’t happen. I don’t know what to tell you.”

So, there you have it, besties. It seems like Erivo and Grande won’t be singing together during the 2025 Oscars. Of course, fans were ecstatic at the thought of their two favorites performing together *live* and ran to social media to share their initial reactions to Puck News’s report.

when they do a no one mourns the wicked intro performance just like Kristin Chenoweth, then a what is this feeling with choreography, then a dancing through life with all the casting and finish on Defying Gravity with Cynthia in the sky omg those oscars are OURS pic.twitter.com/mr6QIqXlR3 — ᏚᎢᎪᏒᏴᎾᎩ 🪐 (@Alannarcissou) February 7, 2025

Good morning woke up remembering that we gettin a wicked melody performance at the Oscars pic.twitter.com/PQiUsMSUFM — ★Løki⁷⁺¹ ᵕ̈🛸🦅🍉★ ᵏᶦʳᵇʸ (@KY0RBY) February 7, 2025

Even though Grande and Erivo won’t be performing together at the 2025 Oscars, they’re definitely looking forward to when they’ll get the chance to take the stage side by side again. “Of course, we love singing with each other,” Grande shared with The Hollywood Reporter in December 2024. “I’ll sing together absolutely anywhere anytime, especially in celebration of Wicked, and I love her, that’s my sister,” Erivo added. “Say the word and we’ll be there.”