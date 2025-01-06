Nikki Glaser’s Jokes At The Golden Globes Had Me LOLing

The Golden Globes almost always have some hilarious moments. The iconic comedian Ricki Gervais hosted the Golden Globes five times, obliterating celebrities with the most witty and well-crafted roasts. But on Jan. 5 the roasting torch has been passed on. This year for the 2025 Golden Globes, it was given to comedian Nikki Glaser, known for her ability to open fire on celebrities. While she didn’t go overboard with the mean jokes, Glaser still got a few shots in that got a ton of laughs for from the audience. From making fun of Timothée Chalamet’s mustache to sharing her attraction to Glen Powell, Glaser definitely had her moment during the 2025 Golden Globes, and TBH, she made this event pretty enjoyable.

So in case you were too busy looking at the beautiful gowns or Zendaya’s stunning (engagement) ring, here’s a recap of Glaser’s funniest bits and digs during her opening monologue at the 2025 Golden Globes.

“Hold My Finger!”

We had some iconic moments in 2024, including the “Holding Space” for Wicked interview when Ariana Grande was seen lightly holding Cynthia Erivo’s finger to offer her comfort. During Glaser’s opening monologue at the 2025 Golden Globes, she poked fun at this hilarious interview by saying, “I’m scared. Ariana, hold my finger,” to which Grande gracefully played along and pretended to hold Glaser’s finger from the crowd. Eventually Grande returned to the comfort she knew and went back to holding Erivo’s finger. I was truly holding space for this silly moment.

Mocking Timothee Chalamet’s “Mustache”

Glaser didn’t hold back when it came to poking fun at Timothée Chalamet. Chalamet made it to the Golden Globes for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown and was seated with his supposed girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, when Nikki Glaser called him out. Initially congratulating Chalamet on him role playing as himself, during the Timothée Chalamet look-alike contest, Glaser proceeded to roast his meek and thin mustache. “You have the most gorgeous eyelashes…on your upper lip,” Glaser said, making Chalamet burst into laughter while ducking his head.

Glaser Crushing on Glen Powell

Like most of us, Glaser is crushing on Hit Man and Anyone But You star Glen Powell. Glaser addressed Powell off the bat, saying “Glen, you were in everything. Twisters, Hit Man, my own head when I’m having sex with my boyfriend. Thank you for the assist.” Powell seemed a little nervous when Glaser initially addressed him, perhaps worried he was about to get figuratively burned, but he ended up laughing with the rest of the crowd at a joke about his own perfection.

Making Fun of the Famous Fiancés

Even the adorable, recently-engaged couple Benny Blanco, and Selena Gomez, were not safe during Glaser’s opening monologue. She turned her sights over to the lovebirds, saying, “Selena Gomez is here, a double nominee for Emilia Perez and Only Murders in the Building. And she’s here with her new fiancee, Benny Blanco. Benny Blanco is here because of the genie who granted him that wish. Lucky guy.” Blanco took it well, sporting a huge smile and open laugh, then proceeded to smack a kiss on Gomez’s shoulder.

The Golden Globes is meant to be a fun and entertaining event. When celebrities are able to have a laugh, even at their own expense, it reveals a human side that’s quite refreshing by rejecting the typically self-serious nature encouraged through fame. Fan reception for Glaser’s hosting was warm overall with many congratulating her on her achievements as the host of the 2025 Golden Globes and being called the “Best Host” by TheNew York Times.

Nikki Glaser’s Golden Globes monologue being genuinely good… — Daniel D’Addario (@DPD_) January 6, 2025

nikki glaser when she got the call to host this year’s #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/mTTbcZrI8N — A.J. (@ajhisnandez) January 6, 2025

This may be the beginning of a very bright hosting career for Glaser.