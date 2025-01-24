Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Sabrina Carpenter + Chappell Roan
Nobody Move: Sabrina, Chappell, Charli, & More Are Performing At The Grammys (!!!)

With the 2025 Grammys just a few days away, we know now which artists will be performing on the main stage — and spoiler alert, it’s several of the night’s nominees. On Jan. 24, it was announced that many of today’s biggest artists will perform on Grammys Night, which will be held at the Cryto.com Arena in L.A. 

The list of performers is packed with talent from old to new. Six of the eight Best New Artist nominees are expected to perform, including Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Raye, Benson Boone, Doechii, and Teddy Swims. For the first time in her career, Charli XCX will be performing at the Grammys. Nine-time Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish will also be hitting the stage along with Latin music icon Shakira More performers are expected to be announced at a later date. 

As for this year’s host, it’ll be none other than Trevor Noah. Noah has hosted the last four Grammys, but this time, he will be performing triple duty. The comedian is nominated for “Best Comedy Album” and will also be serving as a producer on the show. 

The Grammys will take place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena and will be broadcast live on CBS on Feb. 2 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. For those who have been staying up-to-date about the wildfires in Los Angeles, the date for the Grammys wasn’t postponed or canceled like some other award ceremonies in Hollywood.

According to The Recording Academy, this year’s Grammys is focused on raising money for wildfire relief efforts. The award ceremony will aid music professionals who were impacted by the wildfires and pay tribute to first responders. “The upcoming Grammy Awards won’t just be about celebrating and honoring the best in music this year, it will also show how the power of music can help rebuild, uplift and support those in need,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement. “We are thrilled that so many artists in our community are banding together at this time to show support for their fellow music makers and others impacted by the recent wildfires.”

Mark your calendars because you don’t miss out on music’s biggest night!

