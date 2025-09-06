The VMAs are right around the corner, and in anticipation, many fans are wondering exactly which A-listers will be in attendance. Taking place on Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. EST, the MTV VMAs never fail to have many viral moments and amazing performances. Who could forget Beyoncé’s 2011 VMAs performance, where she announced she was pregnant with Blue Ivy? Fans are hoping for another iconic appearance from Queen Bey herself at this year’s show. So, will Beyoncé be at the 2025 VMAs?

Some of the already-announced performers at the 2025 VMAs include Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae, and Sombr. There are also many competitive categories to watch out for, such as the award for Video Of The Year with videos like Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” up against Ariana Grande’s “Brighter Days Ahead.”

However, there is still a lot of mystery surrounding this year’s VMAs. Specifically, many fans are wondering who exactly will be in attendance, including Beyoncé. While we don’t have confirmation of who — other than the performers — will attend, there’s still a lot of speculation.

A good rule of thumb for predicting stars’ attendance at events like the VMAs is their past. In the past, Beyoncé has been one of the best performers to grace the VMAs stage. In 2016, she performed an absolutely-iconic Lemonade medley that lasted almost 15 minutes. In fact, Beyoncé has performed at the VMAs a whopping six times. However, 2016 was also the last year Beyonce attended the award show. In 2024, Bey did not make an appearance at the show despite her three nominations.

However, this year, Beyoncé’s schedule appears to be open. With the record-breaking Cowboy Carter Tour finishing up in Las Vegas on July 26, there seems to be nothing stopping Beyoncé from attending the 2025 VMAs. Additionally, her recent success at previous award shows (she won for Album Of The Year at the 2025 Grammys) might mean fans could expect to see her at the VMAs.

This year, there is also a bit more at stake than other years. Over the course of her career, Beyoncé has racked up quite an impressive amount of awards, from holding the record of the most Grammy award wins of all time to winning 28 Billboard Music Awards. Therefore, it’s no surprise that she is tied with Taylor Swift for the most ever VMA wins. The catch this year is that both Swift and Beyoncé are nominated for Artist Of The Year, meaning that if either wins the award, they will set a new record for the most VMA wins by an artist. This is all to say that Beyoncé may be in attendance this year due to the chance she has at setting a new VMAs record.

Ultimately, only time will tell if Beyoncé attends this year’s VMAs. I know I would love to see her reaction to the different performances, and possibly even see her set a new record for the show. Until then, fans can only hope — and maybe stream Cowboy Carter to pass the time.