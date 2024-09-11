12 Iconic VMAs Looks Over The Years That Changed Pop Culture

The 2024 Video Music Awards are here, which means several celebrities will step out in their best fits. Since its first show in 1984, the VMAs have continued to produce some of the most iconic VMAs looks in pop culture, including performances, red carpet looks, record-breaking winners, and so much more. The awards show honors those who have created unforgettable music videos that pair with their catchy songs in an iconic fashion, and each year is as unpredictable as the last.

Over the years, the VMAs have been extremely popular due to celebrities stepping out in their most unforgettable outfits. Dating back to the ‘90s, many rappers and singers have shocked the world with a single look, and each year only gets better. With the 2024 show airing on Sept. 11 on MTV, fans will be tuned in to see who turns heads with their red carpet and performance outfits. But before that happens, we must take a trip down memory lane to call out some of the most iconic VMA looks over the years. These are 12 of them that will, in my opinion, never be forgotten.