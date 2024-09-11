12 Iconic VMAs Looks Over The Years That Changed Pop Culture

The 2024 Video Music Awards are here, which means several celebrities will step out in their best fits. Since its first show in 1984, the VMAs have continued to produce some of the most iconic VMAs looks in pop culture, including performances, red carpet looks, record-breaking winners, and so much more. The awards show honors those who have created unforgettable music videos that pair with their catchy songs in an iconic fashion, and each year is as unpredictable as the last.
Over the years, the VMAs have been extremely popular due to celebrities stepping out in their most unforgettable outfits. Dating back to the ‘90s, many rappers and singers have shocked the world with a single look, and each year only gets better. With the 2024 show airing on Sept. 11 on MTV, fans will be tuned in to see who turns heads with their red carpet and performance outfits. But before that happens, we must take a trip down memory lane to call out some of the most iconic VMA looks over the years. These are 12 of them that will, in my opinion, never be forgotten.
- Taylor Swift (2022)
-
Blinged out in this iconic midi dress, Taylor Swift was one of the most talked-about celebrities of the night during the 2022 VMAs. Swift shined in this crystal-embellished dress by Oscar de la Renta. With matching silver Christian Louboutin heels, this combination created a very memorable VMA look.
- Nicki Minaj (2015)
-
Awarded the Video Vanguard award in 2022, Nicki Minaj has had several unforgettable VMA outfits over the years. However, this gold dress from the 2015 VMAs tops the list as one of the most gorgeous looks Minaj has worn.
- Lady Gaga (2010)
-
We can’t discuss VMA outfits without mentioning Lady Gaga’s infamous meat dress. In 2010, this dress made Gaga the talk of the entire night, as viewers were both shocked and mesmerized. Designed by Franc Fernandez and styled by Nicola Formichetti, the dress received some backlash from animal rights groups. Gaga said afterward that it was never to offend anyone — instead, it was a fashion statement protesting the military’s Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell policy.
- Lil Nas X (2022)
-
Inspired by supermodel Iman’s 2021 gold and white Met Gala look, rapper Lil Nas X wore the same iconic outfit but in all black. Designed by Harris Reed, Lil Nas stunned on the red carpet with this look at the 2022 VMAs. Paired with black sparkly pants and no top, Lil Nas solidified himself as one of the best dressed that year.
- Britney Spears (2001)
-
In 2001, Britney Spears turned heads with not just a performance of her hit song, “I’m a Slave 4 U, ” but also the outfit she wore. Spears was already killing her performance, but the moment she brought out a 7-foot albino Burmese Python, it became iconic. This outfit is one of the top-rated VMAs, and it looks like it came from a performance rather than the red carpet.
- Katy Perry (2014)
-
Receiving the Video Vanguard Award at the 2024 VMAs, there is no doubt that Katy Perry will turn heads with her outfits and performance, but let’s look back at her 2014 Jean dress and purse. Accompanied by rapper Riff Raff, who wore a jean suit, Perry’s off-the-shoulder dress (designed by Versace) was also Britney Spears-inspired.
- Shakira (2001)
-
In 2001, Shakira attended her first VMAs show in a brown, furry, spaghetti-strap crop top paired with leather lace pants. The outfit was creative and referenced her hit song “Whenever, Wherever,” which topped the Billboard charts at No. 6.
- Christina Aguilera (2006)
-
Stunning the red carpet with this old Hollywood-inspired look, Christina Aguilera stepped out at the 2006 VMAs show in this Versace gown, which paired beautifully with her 1920s-inspired diamond necklace. The look was pulled together with a blonde finger wave bob.
- Ciara (2013)
-
Ciara stood out on the 2013 VMAs red carpet in her sheer, diamond-studded dress with a feathered hemline. With sheer sleeves down to her fingers, the R&B singer perfectly combined modesty with sexiness in this unforgettable dress.
- Lil’ Kim (1999)
-
What is now known as one of the top outfits of the VMAs started as a simple joke. In 2021, Lil’ Kim revealed that her famous one-armed lavender sparkly jumpsuit came after rapper Missy Elliott joked that Kim’s nipples would always pop out on their own. Jokingly, Missy added that Lil’ Kim might as well come out one day with just one nipple out, and well, that is precisely what she did at the 1999 VMAs. Now, the jumpsuit is one of Lil’ Kim’s most iconic outfits.
- Beyoncé & Blue IVy (2016)
-
In 2016, Blue Ivy Carter stole the show when she attended the VMAs ceremony with her mother, Beyoncé. Beyoncé modeled a feather-beaded dress from the Francesco Scognamiglio Fall 2016 collection. Blue Ivy matched her mother with a $11,000 ruffled dress from the same collection. Blue Ivy completed the look with a diamond tiara and high-top sneakers by Giuseppe Zanotti.
- Rihanna (2016)
-
In 2016, Rihanna had an iconic night at the VMAs when she was honored with the Video Vanguard Award. The singer capped her performances off with multiple outfit changes. Fans loved what she wore on stage during her acceptance speech — an Alexandre Vauthier haute couture collared silk gown paired perfectly with a grommet belt. Rihanna made that year’s VMAs a night to remember.
Tune in to the 2024 VMAs on Sept. 11 on MTV at 8 p.m. EST to see who else wears an iconic red carpet outfit.