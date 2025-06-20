The Video Of Miley & Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter Tour’ Performance Is Next-Level

During the Paris tour date of Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour on June 19, Queen Bey was joined on stage by a guest that no one saw coming. While fans are accustomed to Blue Ivy and Rumi making special appearances on the tour, no one predicted that Miley Cyrus would drop by. Beyoncé and Miley performed their song “II Most Wanted” together live for the first time at the Stade de France, and fans are still freaking out about it.

Rumors of Cyrus’s surprise appearance started when Cyrus was spotted soundchecking with Beyoncé prior to the concert. Beyonce and Cyrus won a Grammy in 2024 for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “II Most Wanted,” so it was only a matter of time before they performed it live.

The performance started as Beyoncé announced, “I wanted to do something very special for you guys,” directing fans’ attention to the main stage as Cyrus appeared. The country stars wore stunning coordinated outfits, with plenty of eye-catching sequins and sparkles. Beyonce wore a fringed gold dress with matching gold cowboy boots, while Cyrus wore a similarly-styled gold rhinestone bodysuit and stiletto boots. Each look served enough glitz and glam to stand out even in a stadium of 80,000 people. Beyoncé said, “I’m your biggest fan, I love you, I’m so grateful to watch you and to sing with you, Ms. Miley Cyrus,” and the crowd went nuts.

As Beyonce strutted to the main stage, it was clear the love was mutual, with Cyrus blowing Bey kisses and Beyoncé grabbing her hand. As the song began, it’s safe to say that the singers’ vocals put both the live audience and those of us streaming at home in a trance.

But believe it or not, this was actually not the first time the pair performed on stage together. Back in 2008, the singers both participated in a group performance for a Stand Up To Cancer event at Radio City Music Hall, along with several other music legends. Needless to say, it all came full circle as they performed their own duet together to a huge, sold-out stadium.

Following the show, Cyrus took to social media to express her gratitude to Beyoncé for the opportunity. She wrote, “To be beside such a humble, gracious, legendary DIVA was such a dream come true… To have learned from you & loved you my whole life, & then be standing together in matching gold looks is more than I could’ve imagined… Thank you B.” Beyoncé also posted a shot of her and Cyrus on stage together on her Instagram. While the post is captionless, such an iconic moment speaks for itself. Even Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mother, was left in awe. She posted a clip of the performance on Instagram, writing in the caption “I loved this part of the show Tonight! @mileycyrus and @beyonce sung one of my top three songs from Cowboy Carter Album that Miley wrote!”

While the performance in itself was noteworthy enough, we always especially love to see successful women lifting each other up!