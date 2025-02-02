I’m Obsessed With These Memes Of Beyoncé Reacting To Her Grammys Win

At the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, Beyoncé made history by taking home the win for Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter. The win marks the first time a Black woman has ever won the award since the show’s inception. Beyoncé herself was surprised to hear her own name announced as the winner, and the memes of Beyoncé reacting to her Grammys win may just take the cake on the best meme of the night.

Cowboy Carter, which arrived on March 29, 2024, features singles “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.” It also features artists like Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Shaboozey, Miley Cyrus, and Post Malone. Taylor Swift presented the award for Best Country Album on Grammy night, and after she opened the envelope, she excitedly announced “Cowboy Carter!” As the camera panned to Beyoncé, she looked incredibly stunned — frozen, even. Before accepting the award, Bey gave her husband, JAY-Z, and daughter Blue Ivy a hug. This wasn’t just a cool moment, it was a historic one.

Of course, the internet was elated for Beyoncé’s massive win, and fans wasted no time making Beyoncé’s shocked face the perfect meme template on Twitter/X.

WHEN SOMETHING GOOD HAPPENS IN 2025 pic.twitter.com/QYiFbcOM3P — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) February 3, 2025

When the person I just texted calls instead of replying #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/39ueDA89R2 — Kayla Avery (@averykayla) February 3, 2025

beyoncé winning that grammy pic.twitter.com/dIcTNaj49E — zae (@itszaeok) February 3, 2025

need timothée to have a moment like this at the oscars pic.twitter.com/EYI4kR0Cr6 — lo (@timchals) February 3, 2025

Me every single day of 2025 so far pic.twitter.com/nRI9ZdUP9y — Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) February 3, 2025

when the professor calls on me but I wasn’t paying an ounce of attention pic.twitter.com/GICO4WvR0K — Her Campus (@HerCampus) February 3, 2025

just found out that “jelly roll” and “teddy swims” are not the same person pic.twitter.com/tdaEgZm9hM — coleman spilde (@colemanjspilde) February 3, 2025

Same same but different pic.twitter.com/PZORb9rScl — Vulture (@vulture) February 3, 2025

EVEN BEYONCÉ WAS GAGGED 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nSAKXh7lq0 — wiLL (@willfulchaos) February 3, 2025

peeta: if it weren’t for the baby

katniss: pic.twitter.com/axCAFvz002 — kat (@districtshields) February 3, 2025

Alongside winning Best Country Album, Queen Bey was nominated for Record Of The Year (“Texas Hold ‘Em”), Album Of The Year (Cowboy Carter), Song Of The Year (“Texas Hold ‘Em”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Bodyguard”), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Levii’s Jeans” featuring Post Malone), Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Spaghettii”), Best Country Solo Performance (“16 Carriages”), Best Country Duo/Group Performance, (“II Most Wanted” featuring Miley Cyrus), Best Country Song (“Texas Hold ‘Em”), Best Country Album (Cowboy Carter), and Best Americana Performance (“Ya Ya”).

P.S.: If you’re stoked for this Cowboy Carter win, you can catch Bey on tour this year performing the album. No tour dates or presale info has dropped yet, but rest assured that my credit card is at the ready.