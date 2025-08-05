The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards nominations have officially been unveiled, prepping music lovers everywhere for a night of exciting performances and unforgettable moments. From show-stopping world tours to surprise album releases, 2025 has shaped up to be a legendary year for music, and the 2025 VMAs will be the place to celebrate all of that success.

Lady Gaga took the lead in VMAs nominations for 2025 with 12, followed closely by Bruno Mars at 11 nominations, and Kendrick Lamar with 10 nominations. This year also shines a spotlight on several newcomers and first-time nominees, including the late Mac Miller, who’s up for Best Long Form Video for his second posthumous album, Balloonerism.

New categories Best Pop Artist and Best Country are broadening the scope of genre-specific awards, loudly acknowledging their cultural impact and growing popularity. Standouts from these categories include artists Charli xcx, Justin Bieber, and Cody Johnson, and Carrie Underwood.

Last year’s VMAs kicked off with a performance from Eminem, followed by other highly-anticipated sets from Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and host Megan Thee Stallion. With a stacked list of nominees, viewers can expect even more eye-catching outfits and emotional acceptance speeches. Here’s all the need-to-knows about the 2025 VMAs.

When are the 2025 VMAs?

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on Sept. 7th at 8:00 p.m. EST.

THE 2025 VMAs Nominees

A multitude of artists have received nominations for the 2025 VMAs, spanning genres across hip-hop and rock to K-Pop and Latin. Here are some of the top categories and their respective nominees.

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Song of the Year

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”

Gracie Abrams – “I Love You, I’m Sorry”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

Lorde – “What Was That”

Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”

Tate McRae – “Sports Car”

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

Best New Artist

Alex Warren

Ella Langley

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

Sombr

The Marías

How can I watch the 2025 VMAs?

Don’t miss your favorite artists at this year’s VMAs. The show will air live on CBS with a simulcast on MTV. Looking to stream instead? Catch the awards on Paramount+ with a Premium subscription.

Who is hosting the 2025 VMAs?

The host for the 2025 VMAs hasn’t been announced yet, but we’ll update this post when they are!

Who is performing at the 2025 VMAs?

The performers for the 2025 VMAs haven’t been announced yet, but we’ll update this post when they are!