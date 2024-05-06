Twitter Is Already Bored With The 2024 Met Gala Red Carpet Looks

Let’s be honest, the 2024 Met Gala had its ups and downs. While Emma Chamberlain, Lana Del Rey, and Zendaya were some of the celebrities who strutted on the carpet and absolutely wowed viewers, other didn’t quite hit the mark. The biggest stars walked this year’s green and white carpet with high fan expectations, but over on X/Twitter, at-home fashion critics were yawning over many of the 2024 Met Gala’s boring red carpet looks.

Like usual, there were a lot of men in plain suits — also, people who apparently hadn’t gotten the memo on the theme at all. Even though there were some standouts, overall, many fans felt that there were quite a few letdowns.

Celebs including Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, and Anna Wintour were the Met Gala’s co-chairs. The 2024 theme for the Met Gala was the “Garden Of Time,” based on the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s recent exhibit “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The theme could have been interpreted in multiple ways; many flowers and clocks were initially expected. But fashion fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) were not impressed by the celebs who took the theme too literally, and they were all channeling their inner Miranda Priestly at home from our couches judging the looks. (“Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking.”) Here are some of the best — and harshest — reactions from the critics at home.

The #MetGala just started and I’m already bored. Can we get some drag queens on this carpet?? I’m trying to see some FASHION. pic.twitter.com/YJJtLLh560 — Sally (@HarryDMedSally) May 6, 2024

me trying to get into men wearing boring basic suits and tuxes on the #MetGala carpet pic.twitter.com/mGU1fRCS9B — A.J. (@ajhisnandez) May 6, 2024

the met gala is the one place where you’re supposed to wear ART why do these celebrities show up looking so boring ?? like stay home if you not gonna wear something exciting #MetGala pic.twitter.com/u1chBNrq3B — 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐞 (@KINDAFENTY) May 6, 2024

Petition to ban suits in the future, anyone?

“that dress is disgusting, who let her out in public”



“fire your stylist girl”



“he looks boring as fuck” #MetGala #favouritenightoftheyear pic.twitter.com/Ju0IQ4OCx8 — REN (@zendayurs) May 6, 2024

WHERE IS THE REAWAKENING FASHION???? IS THE GARDEN OF TIME IN THE ROOM W US?!?? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/7IgYYb5sVv — roxy🥀 (@corpsebridey) May 6, 2024

where is the garden?? where are the florals??!…. why are there so many neutrals #MetGala pic.twitter.com/slRnsOcmWW — char (@velvetstrawbrry) May 6, 2024

Not to judge, but I’m def judging.