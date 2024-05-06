Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
zendaya at the 2024 met gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Twitter Thinks Zendaya Saved The Met Gala Red Carpet With Her Stunning Look

Maria Serra

Zendaya is the *queen* of the Met Gala. And this year, she really brought her A-game (Challengers pun, anyone?) to the event’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme. As one of the hosts, Zendaya’s 2024 Met Gala look slayed the house down. Of course, she was styled by the one and only Law Roach, who dressed the Dune star in a custom Maison Margiela John Galliano deep blue and dark green gown and Philip Treacy headpiece. Her dress was accented with leafy accents, bunches of blue and green grapes, and even a small blue bird around her neck. The one-shoulder design is optimal for absolutely dazzling poses. 

She paired the look with a deep red-brown lip and mauve eyeshadow, which was done by Pat McGrath. Zendaya was serving drama, drama, drama, and we absolutely loved it. She served as a co-chair for the event alongside Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth. So, while she was serving, she was also serving, you know?

So, obviously, Twitter lost its mind over the pure perfection of Zendaya. Frankly, she never disappoints and always blows us out of the water. I mean, just look at her. Dare I say, Zendaya’s 2024 Met Gala look is one of her best yet?

zendaya at the 2024 met gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Here’s what all the fashion girlies had to say. And I could not agree more, TBH.

Maria Serra