These Met Gala-Inspired Makeup Looks On TikTok Are Giving Me Butterflies, Literally

It’s the first Monday in May, which can only mean one thing (IYKYK): Met Gala. This year’s dress code is “The Garden of Time,” which goes hand-in-hand with the Met’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibit. The 2024 Met Gala will showcase pieces that are too fragile to be worn in glass cases, hence the name Sleeping Beauty. Y’all, this might be one of my favorite themes since “Heavenly Bodies” in 2018. So, how can we look on theme to celebrate this year’s Met Gala? Our bestie, TikTok, is here to help.

With Zendaya making her Met Gala return after a five-year hiatus as one of the hosts, I’m hoping she inspires other celebs to go all out with a vibrant makeup look. “The Garden of Time” can be interpreted in many ways, but I think we’re going to be seeing a lot of natural and whimsical elements in celebrity Met Gala makeup, from brightly colored florals to flying butterflies. Beauty influencers across TikTok have been showing off look after look of their interpretation of this theme and I’m in love with them all. I’ve rounded up five of my favorite “Garden of Time” inspired makeup looks from TikTok. Bring out your faux flowers, rosiest blushes, and brightest lip stains, everybody!

TikToker @kiersay gave us a statement eye-shadow look complete with press-on flowers and all. She used an assortment of oranges, yellows, and pinks all over and under her eyelids and topped her lashes off with white mascara. That’s right, white mascara. It’s the Met Gala, we gotta go big. Kiersay even adhered some mini flowers around the eyeshadow. She finished with a dark pink lip look and blush. If this serve doesn’t scream “Garden of Time,” IDK what will.

This next look is giving Hunger Games Capitol citizen and I’m here for it. Makeup TikToker Mbali Christina drew literal stems across her face and covered them in adhesive blue and pink flowers. She added a shimmery eyeshadow and a juicy, red lip gloss. One word: ate.

Beauty TikToker Mirta Miler had a different interpretation of “The Garden of Time” theme and opted for a more subtle, garden fairy-inspired look. She reverse-contoured with lighter concealer and let that set. Next, Miler added a shimmery eye shadow and holographic glitter to the top of her eyes, highlighter to illuminate her inner corner, lined her lids with black, and placed a streak of shimmer underneath her eyes. My favorite element of this look is definitely the micro-pearls she attached around her eyes. A fairy-princess slay, if I do say so myself.

Model @sandrapittt took her Met Gala makeup to the next level. She dramatically drew out her winged eyeliner and opted for a lily-pad green eyeshadow look. Of course, @sandrapittt didn’t forget the facial florals. She overlined her lips and filled them in with a dark pink color and blush to match. She even dressed the part with a dress and headpiece made out of literal flowers. I’m obsessed.

Tiktoker Mbali Christina is back with yet another Met Gala makeup slay. This time, she went for a monarch butterfly-inspired makeup look. Mbali used orange blush and yellow eyeshadow, along with some long falsies with both pearls and flowers attached to them. She also adorned her hair with fake butterflies. All I have to say is: “Yes, queen.”

Just because we peasants weren’t invited to The Met Gala, doesn’t mean we can’t partake in the theme. The Met Gala is the time to get experimental with your makeup looks. I’m about to run to Michael’s or Joann’s and buy some press-on flowers for my face, who’s with me?