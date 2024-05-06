Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
lana del rey met gala 2024 look
Lana Del Rey Won The Met Gala Red Carpet, According To Twitter

Lana Del Rey was everyone’s best-dressed at the 2024 Met Gala. Dressed in custom Alexander McQueen, the singer looks ethereal in her gown. Lana Del Rey’s 2024 Met Gala look is giving mythical goddess, and I’m obsessed — and so is the entire internet.

Fitting the theme, Lana’s look references a 2006 McQueen garment. “We wanted it to look like McQueen,” Lana said, highlighting her corset during the livestream of the Vogue Met Gala. There are branches all over the gown and even on her headpiece, which lifts a sheer veil that delicately covers her. The look embodies her style perfectly. And, as always, her makeup and hair are fabulous, too.

Lana isn’t a stranger to the Met Gala carpet. In 2018, she went with Gucci and wore another huge headpiece for the absolutely iconic “Heavenly Bodies” theme. Every time, she makes sure the look matches her vibe and the theme, and Lana’s 2024 Met Gala look is no exception. From literally just announcing her first-ever stadium show in Boston at Fenway Park in Boston on June 20, to looking stunning on the Met Gala red carpet, this is Lana’s year.

X (formerly known as Twitter) agrees. I think we can agree that, as a whole, the world just can’t get enough of her right now.

NGL, I think she won this one, big time.

Welcome back to the Met, Lana Del Rey. We’ve missed you!

