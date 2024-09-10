Taylor Swift Endorsed Kamala Harris With A “Childless Cat Lady” Reference

After weeks of speculation over whether she would speak up about the 2024 presidential election, it finally happened: Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for president (for real this time). The endorsement came immediately after the Sept. 10 presidential debate, in which Harris went head-to-head with Donald Trump for the first time since announcing her candidacy.

Following Swift’s endorsement of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 election, many of her fans had a feeling she would eventually come out in support of Harris for president. So, it wasn’t a question of if she would endorse her, but when — and how. Theories about the over-the-top ways in which Swift might reveal who she plans to vote for ran the gamut, from her showing up at the DNC in August, to her announcing her political leanings during one of her concerts. There was even talk about her tying in her endorsement to her long-awaited announcement of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) with some sort of double-reveal.

However, in the end, Swift opted for a slightly more low-key endorsement. She posted on Instagram immediately after the debate broadcast, sharing a photo from her TIME Person of the Year photoshoot from December 2023 (notably, one with her cat — seemingly in reference to vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance’s comments about “miserable” childless cat ladies).

The post was accompanied by a lengthy caption in which she wrote, in part, “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

Further, her post addressed the fake, AI-generated images of herself endorsing Trump that circulated the internet in August, which she had yet to speak about until this post. The endorsement also comes amid current discourse surrounding Swift’s friendship with Brittany Mahomes, who apparently showed support for Trump on Instagram in August.

With this official endorsement, Swift clears up any confusion about where she stands politically, while also encouraging her fans to research the candidates, register to vote, and make their own choice about who they vote for.

Tim Walz learns about Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Harris in real time on MSNBC pic.twitter.com/KVsyH9v87d — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2024

Here is Taylor Swift’s full statement endorsing Kamala Harris for president:

Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.

Recently I was made aware that AI of “me” falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.

I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.

I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.

With love and hope,

Taylor Swift

Childless Cat Lady