Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images
Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Were At The US Open Together & It Created A Ton Of Drama

Kaitlyn Bonk

Looks like there’s no “Bad Blood” between Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes. The two had a surprise reunion on Sunday, Sept. 8 at the US Open men’s singles final, and fans had a lot to say about it. Swift — alongside her boyfriend, Travis Kelce — made an appearance with Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes. At one point, Swift and Brittany shared a hug that had everyone talking — so much for that rumored drama.

In case you missed it, a few days before, both Swift and Brittany Mahomes were spotted at the Chiefs’ home opener, where Kansas City took down the Baltimore Ravens. The two watched the game from different suites, stirring up rumors of a fallout between them. You might be thinking rumors of a fallout would be a little extreme after one game. However, over the past month, the internet’s been buzzing about Mahomes’s recent political drama. According to reports, Mahomes apparently showed support for Donald Trump on Instagram back on Aug. 13, liking and then unliking one of the former president’s posts. When the screenshots got out, the drama escalated. 

Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

However, Mahomes wasn’t about to stay silent. She took to her Instagram Stories on Aug. 23 with a cryptic message, calling out the haters: “To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues from childhood. There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.” She even doubled down by apparently liking pro-Trump comments like, “Glad to see you aren’t backing down. We’re all entitled to our own opinions and shouldn’t be bullied into submission,” and “Trump-Vance 2024.” Things took another wild turn when Trump himself gave Mahomes a shoutout on Truth Social on Sept. 4, thanking her for having his back and supporting the MAGA movement. 

brittany mahomes instagram
@brittanylynne on Instagram

Now, Swifties are feeling torn. Given Swift’s history of speaking out on political issues — specifically her emotional stand in her Documentary Miss Americana — it’s no wonder fans are divided over her friendship with Mahomes. (Her Campus reached out to Swift’s team for comment on the fan backlash but didn’t hear back.)

On one hand, some fans are siding with their friendship, stating that you can be friends with people with views different from yours. Others think Swift is being hypocritical by hanging around Mahomes. 

The jury’s out on whether Swift will address the backlash.

