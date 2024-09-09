Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Were At The US Open Together & It Created A Ton Of Drama

Looks like there’s no “Bad Blood” between Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes. The two had a surprise reunion on Sunday, Sept. 8 at the US Open men’s singles final, and fans had a lot to say about it. Swift — alongside her boyfriend, Travis Kelce — made an appearance with Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes. At one point, Swift and Brittany shared a hug that had everyone talking — so much for that rumored drama.

In case you missed it, a few days before, both Swift and Brittany Mahomes were spotted at the Chiefs’ home opener, where Kansas City took down the Baltimore Ravens. The two watched the game from different suites, stirring up rumors of a fallout between them. You might be thinking rumors of a fallout would be a little extreme after one game. However, over the past month, the internet’s been buzzing about Mahomes’s recent political drama. According to reports, Mahomes apparently showed support for Donald Trump on Instagram back on Aug. 13, liking and then unliking one of the former president’s posts. When the screenshots got out, the drama escalated.

Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

However, Mahomes wasn’t about to stay silent. She took to her Instagram Stories on Aug. 23 with a cryptic message, calling out the haters: “To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues from childhood. There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.” She even doubled down by apparently liking pro-Trump comments like, “Glad to see you aren’t backing down. We’re all entitled to our own opinions and shouldn’t be bullied into submission,” and “Trump-Vance 2024.” Things took another wild turn when Trump himself gave Mahomes a shoutout on Truth Social on Sept. 4, thanking her for having his back and supporting the MAGA movement.

Now, Swifties are feeling torn. Given Swift’s history of speaking out on political issues — specifically her emotional stand in her Documentary Miss Americana — it’s no wonder fans are divided over her friendship with Mahomes. (Her Campus reached out to Swift’s team for comment on the fan backlash but didn’t hear back.)

i don’t expect a billionaire to lead the revolution or anything i’m just confused as to why one would make a movie about standing up for what’s right at any cost only to literally never stand for anything again https://t.co/7cE0yrZiFM — matt (@mattxiv) September 9, 2024

is she not embarrassed even a little bit… pic.twitter.com/8W9v6PXt64 — victoria♡ ⸆⸉ ོ (@2tothelakes) September 8, 2024

When the world needed her the most she disappeared…

And started hanging out with Trump supporters I’m sorry but hanging out with the Mahomes literally four days after Brittany supported Trump is extremely disappointing and I have every right to be mad and dissapointed pic.twitter.com/WDzbsZv5DS — ell (@EBethG_) September 8, 2024

My god some of y’all look so dumb riding for that Trumper & making excuses for Taylor being besties with her. As if she doesn’t have a choice in how frequently she interacts with Brittany or how close she gets with her. Especially now that it’s publicly known Brit’s a Trumper. — karma is a Kat (@KitKatSwiftie13) September 5, 2024

As a leftist and sexual assault survivor, Taylor hanging out with Brittany again is deeply, deeply unsettling. Girl, get your head out your ass because this is getting EMBARRASSING. Where did THIS Taylor go? pic.twitter.com/KScUYWeXuJ — tortured joet 🖤🩶🤍 (@opaleyedbetty) September 8, 2024

I lost like 20 followers for saying I don’t give a shit who Taylor’s boyfriend’s best friend’s wife is voting for. I’m here for Taylor, not for Brittany Mahomes. — Averly (@aves_swiftie) September 9, 2024

have we acknlowdged that taylor isn’t friends with brittany but yet she is friends with her boyfriends best friends wife? we’re acting like taylor went out of her way to befriend brittany mahomes and like it’s not natively a situational friendship — pj 🩵 ⎕ ⸆⸉ (@goldrushof75) September 9, 2024

Perhaps I’ll be burned at the stake for this but what do people expect Taylor to do about Brittany Mahomes…? It’s her boyfriend’s coworker’s wife. They’re basically forced to constantly be in the same sphere/friends. Y’all never made friends w/ a coworker w/ different beliefs? — jeff! 🥥 🌴 (@jeffreyyaaron) September 9, 2024

On one hand, some fans are siding with their friendship, stating that you can be friends with people with views different from yours. Others think Swift is being hypocritical by hanging around Mahomes.

The jury’s out on whether Swift will address the backlash.