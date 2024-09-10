Vice President Kamala Harris is known for being something of a meme queen, and that was on full display on Sept. 10 during her first presidential debate against former President Donald Trump. Almost as soon as the debate began, viewers across the country took to Twitter/X to comment on the policies discussed and arguments made — but they also had a lot to say about Harris’s facial expressions as she reacted to Trump’s statements.

Within what felt like two-and-a-half seconds of the debate, things were already off to a chaotic start, with Trump trying to avoid shaking Harris’s hand, but Harris going in for the handshake anyway. Then the discussion began, and it was heated and combative off the bat, with both candidates throwing jabs at each other from the very start.

For those watching at home, the split-screen style of the debate’s broadcast offered a real-time look at each candidate’s reaction to the other’s comments — which was much better than waiting for the moderators’ “and your response?” prompts, because a smirk or a cocked eyebrow sometimes spoke louder than political jargon. And Harris in particular caught viewers’ eyes as she listened to Trump talk. The memes began almost instantly.

Kamala’s face says it all! She tired of his bs #Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/HA4CHAkt8l — Cloud9ineDreams💫 (@Cloud9ineDreams) September 11, 2024

If I send you this it means you sound insane. #Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/Tf4pGiPJcH — marv (@mvn_dn) September 11, 2024

“New meme unlocked” seemed to be the consensus regarding Harris’s facial expressions.

Teacher when you didn’t do the reading but have a comment pic.twitter.com/BPAk9j1rYU — The.Ink, from Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) September 11, 2024

If I send you this, it means I’m watching how wild your lie is. #Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/ukXVmPoP0E — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) September 11, 2024

When your friend lying about a story and forgot you was there #Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/aWQopEO9M9 — Logic (@The1stGentleman) September 11, 2024

Me when my husband looking for something but he can’t find it and it’s right there in his face…..#Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/VoO0W6IxAC — Naylahknee (@NayLahKnee) September 11, 2024

When I know you lying and I’m trying not to let my face show it #debate2024 pic.twitter.com/4IeXA5yiME — Moriah (@EmCeeLite) September 11, 2024

As a fellow expressive girly, I identified with Harris’s facial expressions so much. Like, I was making those same faces throughout the debate as well. It appears that many others felt the same, either pointing out how much they loved her facial expressions, or how it reminded them of some other iconic memes from pop culture.

kamala trying her hardest not to laugh at the bullshit he’s saying rn #Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/MkuOyZ8UGU — ✧ (@daviyonstatus) September 11, 2024

KAMALA TRYING TO HOLD BACK HER SMILE IS SUCH A MOOD 😭😭 #Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/RBqph25Wf7 — !Megan! (she/her) (@morethanpilots) September 11, 2024

kamala’s face every time he speaks pic.twitter.com/asslUAD0w7 — paul rudd bot (@philsadelphia) September 11, 2024

Look, there were obviously many, many more important aspects of the debate than the memes. But let’s be honest: The memes were some of the best parts of the whole night.