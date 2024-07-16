Y’all, Taylor Swift Might’ve Dropped A Major Hint That ‘Rep (TV)’ Is Coming

For Swifties, clowning is as natural to us as breathing. Many of us Swifties have been awaiting a Reputation (Taylor’s Version) announcement, and oftentimes, theories have left us astray (I, for one, am still shocked that Taylor Swift didn’t announce anything on July 13 during her Eras show). But y’all, we finally have a theory that might not end with us getting clowned, as it seems to prove that Rep (TV) could be coming sooner than we think.

On July 15, TikTok creator @sociallykels posted a video about how Swift’s piano malfunctions may be an overlooked easter egg, and TBH, it is so convincing. Swift’s piano has malfunctioned during her Eras Tour shows before, but this TikTok creator is sharing the significance of the sounds the piano has made during its “malfunctions” and her theory is making me think hard, y’all.

In May 2023, Swift’s piano “broke” during her acoustic set at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, and she claimed that it was “haunted.” Shortly after that, Speak Now (TV) was announced. What’s a song on that album? You guessed it. “Haunted.”

Swift’s piano broke again earlier in Sydney back in February 2024. What happened this time? Her piano started playing a synth sound, one that is heard often in her latest album The Tortured Poets Department. “My damn keyboard’s playing a synth sound,” Swift said during the set.

📹 | Full video of Taylor’s piano malfunction where it was playing synth sounds #SydneyTStheErasTour pic.twitter.com/XG6o54nbOy — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) February 24, 2024

Now what was the latest piano malfunction? On July 14, during Swift’s Eras show in Milan, her piano “broke,” playing a sound that was very similar to a snake hissing. Swift upped the theatrics, too, by even bringing out an engineer to “fix” the piano, but every time it opened, it would play the same hissing noise. What song would she go on to play? “Getaway Car,” a track from Reputation.

Many Swifties have commented on the TikTok in support of the theory. One user wrote, “Finally a reputation TV theory that actually makes sense.” Another commented, “REPUTATION IS 100% COMING.” BRB, putting my clown makeup on because I think an announcement may absolutely be on the way.

It’s likely that Swift uses her piano to foreshadow and tease music announcements, as she’s never been a stranger to elaborate easter eggs. If she continues with the same piano pattern, it’s likely that a long-awaited Rep (TV) announcement could be coming our way, maybe even at the next show.

No Swifties can ever properly predict what Swift has up her sleeve, but we all have our fingers crossed for Rep (TV)!