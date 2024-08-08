It’s officially election season, and this time around, I think it’s safe to say that everyone is ready for it — possibly even Taylor Swift. After President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race in July, Gen Zers found new hope in the Democratic Party with current Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s presidential nominee. Many first-time voters and prominent figures have begun campaigning for Harris and her new vice presidential candidate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, on social media. Not only has Harris been able to secure endorsements amongst many Gen Z voters, but she may be getting an endorsement from one of Gen Z’s favorite singers: Taylor Swift.

With the news of Harris entering the 2024 presidential election, Swifties have been eager to see whether Swift would endorse Harris publicly on social media. Then, on Aug. 6, Swift posted pictures from her Eras Tour stop in Warsaw, Poland. Fans noticed that Swift specifically chose a photo that featured a silhouette in the background on stage — and many thought that the silhouette resembled Harris.

Is the silhouette an endorsement for Harris?

The silhouette in the background is one of Swift’s Eras Tour dancers, so there is still no official endorsement from Swift when it comes to the 2024 election. Her Campus reached out to Swift’s team for comment on the endorsement rumors and whether she planned to officially endorse the vice president, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Since Swift has been busy touring Europe on The Eras Tour, it’s not quite clear whether Swift will post about the election. I can bet if she does, it’ll be a great way to get fans to the polls.

Swift has endorsed candidates in previous elections.

Swift has been vocal about her political viewpoints throughout the past few elections. In 2020, Swift endorsed the Biden-Harris campaign on Instagram, showcasing a plate of cookies with the two candidates’ names written in frosting. Swift also spoke openly about her endorsement for Biden in V Magazine, explaining that she was voting for him during the 2020 election. Swift also encouraged her fans to vote during the election, and highlighted the importance of Gen Z using their voices in politics.

Taylor Swift Endorsed Joe Biden & Kamala Harris With Custom Cookies Featuring Their Campaign Logo.

I think that should be a clear sign for everyone because we all know about Taylor’s choice in men. 😇#Trump2020#FridayVibes pic.twitter.com/fJUJCsGBBs — ∼Marietta (@MariettaDaviz) October 9, 2020

During the 2018 midterm election, Swift posted on Instagram encouraging young voters in Tennessee to go to the polls, and spoke about casting her vote for “which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights” that she believed in, making her official endorsement to the Democratic Party. Swift also publicly endorsed Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for the House of Representatives in her post, and emphasized how young Tennessee voters needed to make their votes count.

Swift has been outspoken about her political beliefs in the past, and with this election already gaining momentum, we may get an official statement from Swift in the next few months.