Wait, When Did Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Start Dating?

It seems that the “Hot Girl Coach” Megan Thee Stallion is in a new relationship, and believe it or not, she’s adding the term “WAG” to her resume. Recently, the Grammy-winning rapper has been linked to Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson after a series of soft launches on Instagram.

Although the timing of their relationship (mainly when it started) remains unclear, the dating rumors between these two have been spiraling within the media for well over a week. Now, it seems that all the rumors are becoming true. And I’m here for it.

Before becoming attached to Thompson, Megan dated fellow rapper Pardison Fontaine from 2020 to 2023. She was also rumored to be in a sexual relationship with rapper Tory Lanez, who has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his involvement in shooting Megan back in 2020. As for Thompson, he has dated social media influencer Hannah Stocking from 2014 to 2015, and he was in a relationship with singer Coco Jones from 2021 to 2023. Before his romance with Jones, he dated Laura Harrier for two years from 2018 to 2020.

And that all leads to now! From the supposed hard launch on IG to the two being spotted for the first time hand-in-hand, here’s the breakdown of Megan The Stallion and Klay Thompson’s relationship.

Megan and Klay Thompson? My sister went from a bench warmer to a future hall of famer???? Omg!!! pic.twitter.com/2D2TdwT0nj — Moni ✨ (@monithegreatest) July 11, 2025

July 9, 2025: Megan The Stallion posts a poolside soft launch.

On July 9, Megan uploaded a series of photos to her official Instagram page, where she is seen donning a green swimsuit by the pool, and a noticeable figure in the background that is presumed to be Thompson.

July 12, 2025: Klay Thompson drops his soft launch, too.

Then, on July 12, the two kept the momentum going when Thompson further confirmed his relationship by posting a pic of him kissing a curly-haired woman. Fans were quick to notice that Megan has been rocking the same pink stiletto nails in recent vacation photos.

July 14, 2025: The two step out in NYC.

The couple was seen stepping out of an Italian restaurant in NYC, where they were photographed holding each other’s hands. Not only that, but on the same day, Megan posted a since-deleted TikTok of her opening a box of Labubu dolls. And guess whose lap she was sitting on — Thompson’s, that’s for sure!

I don’t know if this is just a summer romance or a long-term relationship in the making, but it seems that the two lovebirds are fully into each other, and I’m here for it!