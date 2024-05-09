Need Help With Your Soft Launch? Here Are 40 IG Captions To Choose From

Cuffing season might (technically) be over, but soft-launch summer is right around the corner. While summer might be the time to play the field, what happens when your summertime situationship turns into a real relationship? ICYMI, there’s a way to announce your relationship in a low-key way: by posting a cute (but cryptic) photo with one of these soft launch Instagram captions.

If you don’t know what a “soft launch” is, allow me to brief you. As opposed to a “hard launch,” a soft launch is a subtle announcement of your relationship. Think posting someone else’s hand on your Instagram story, a faceless photo of your new SO over dinner, or the back of your partner’s head against some sort of view. The purpose of a soft launch is to let people know that you’re seeing someone, and while you may be keeping things on the DL, it’s still an exclusive relationship.

So, if you’ve found yourself opting out of a single summer, and want to announce your new relationship in a cheeky, subtle way, look no further. Here are 40 soft launch Instagram captions that you can use to share your relationship status with the masses — just be prepared for the rest of your roster to get upset. Jussayin’.

keeping it subtle. on the low. 🦋 comfortable. let me introduce you to… folded. lover era.❤️ guess who? oops! forget to mention. you might have missed a chapter. plot twist. roster winner. more than friends. 💋 yours to keep and yours to lose. word on the street. new character unlocked. 🤞 the group chat approves. soft launch. surprise! 💖 under the radar. cuffed.

taken. sunday kind of love. i guess you could say it’s getting serious. love to see me from your pov. ₊‧.°.⋆🫧•˚₊‧⋆. it’s you and me, that’s my whole world. been busy. let the instagram stalking commence. eternal sunshine. hard launch loading… my draft pick. xoxo. boo’d up. 🤝 partner in crime. pasta and lobster. my dms are closed. 👅 i’ll keep this one. been keeping this one to myself. you are the best thing that’s ever been mine. to be continued. in good company.

I have butterflies already!