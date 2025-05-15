Hotties, Rise: Megan Thee Stallion Is Dropping Swimwear

Get ready, hotties — the temperature is rising, the days are getting longer, and the anticipation for Hot Girl Summer is officially reaching fever pitch! And who better to stoke that fiery excitement than the queen herself, Megan Thee Stallion? That’s right, your favorite Grammy-slaying, confidence-boosting, Hot Girl coach is dropping swimwear — and it’s coming real soon.

Forget those tired swimsuits collecting dust in the back of your closet. On May 14, Megan Thee Stallion announced on Instagram that she’s entering the swimwear world, diving in headfirst with a collection that promises to be anything but ordinary. “HOT GIRL SWIM BY MEGAN THEE STALLION,” she captioned the post. “HOT GIRL SUMMER IS HERE🔥 AVAILABLE MAY 19.”

Her Instagram post served as the official reveal, showcasing Megan alongside three other stunning models, all rocking vibrant hot hair that perfectly complemented what we can only assume are sneak peeks of several key pieces from her upcoming line.

Fans swarmed to the comments to make their excitement known. One fan commented, “so obsessed!!” and another wrote, “yall ate this 😍.” The post offers fans and fashionistas an initial, vibrant glimpse into the sizzling designs and bright aesthetic she’s bringing to the swimwear world — and I’m all in.

So, are you also wondering when you can get your hands on Meg’s newest venture? Here’s everything you need to know about Hot Girl Swim (including where you can buy it).

When does Hot Girl Swim come out?

Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer swimwear line is set to drop on Monday, May 19. This exciting collection will be available for purchase at nearly 500 Walmart stores across the United States (though, some TikTok users are finding them early). The line can also be found on Walmart’s website and Megan’s website.

The swimwear is designed with inclusivity in mind, offering 18 pieces in a wide range of sizes. While specific numerical sizes aren’t detailed just yet, the collection aims to cater to all body types. The line includes bikinis, monokinis, one-piece swimsuits, and cover-ups in various summer colors.

But not only is the swimwear line inclusive, but it is also affordable and accessible to a wide range of customers. The price range for the collection is set to be quite affordable, with items priced between $16 and $28. This pricing strategy reflects Megan’s desire for her fans to be able to buy the collection without breaking the bank.