The Biggest Revelations In Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘In Her Words’ Doc

Megan Thee Stallion speaks out like never before in her new documentary, In Her Words, which was released on Prime Video on Oct. 31. For those wanting to know more about Megan’s personal life, this documentary didn’t fail to show her most vulnerable.

As per the synopsis, the doc promises to “follow the Houston native’s journey on the road to stardom as she tenaciously navigates fame, grief, pressure and success. The documentary unpacks Megan’s most vulnerable moments in a powerful way that allows fans to meet the real Megan Pete.” From talking about her late mother and the Tory Lanez situation to her rise to fame, the “Bigger In Texas” rapper opened up in the film about the many highs and lows she’s experienced in her life since her rise to fame in 2018 — and didn’t hold back.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Meg’s In Her Words documentary.

Megan Thee Stallion is meant to protect Megan Pete.

Megan’s real name is Megan Pete. She adopted the stage name “Megan Thee Stallion” as a way to express herself while protecting who she really is. Growing up, Megan said she was bullied because of her height. She even called her younger self a “crybaby.” However, once she got older, Megan realized she no longer wanted to live in a world of silence and decided to create Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan had to pull the plug on her mother.

After Megan’s father passed away while she was in high school, she remained close with her mother, Holly Thomas. Once she began her music career, Megan’s mom became her manager and helped her stay focused on her career. However, Megan’s world came crashing down in 2019 when she discovered Holly had a brain tumor. “They had to put her under…she was brain dead,” Megan said. “So I stayed there every day…praying that she could shake back from it.” Though she had hoped her mom would get better, Holly’s prognosis only got worse, leaving Megan to make a tough decision. “I had to make the decision to pull the plug and she just passed the next day,” she tearfully said.

The Tory Lanez situation.

A year after her mother’s death, Megan faced even more tragedy when she was shot by rapper and fellow Tory Lanez in July 2020. Around this same time, George Floyd was fatally murdered and with police brutality being a big topic at the time, Megan claimed she “stepped on glass” out of fear of getting shot by the police. Not only that, Megan started getting labeled a “liar” online and to make matters worse, her ex-best friend, Kelsey Harris, turned against her. “She just really disappointed me and let me down,” Megan said in the documentary. “I would never let somebody like that drag my best friend.” In a 2022 interview with CBS Morning, Megan was asked if she had a sexual relationship with Lanez to which she denied. In the documentary, the rapper said she and Lanez had sex “once or twice,” but only when they were intoxicated. Lanez was found guilty on all charges for shooting Megan in the foot in December 2022. He has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Her struggles with mental health.