Kamala Harris’ Election Day Astrology Urges Us To Expect The Unexpected

On July 21, President Joe Biden announced that he would no longer be seeking reelection in 2024. Then, shortly after, Vice President Kamala Harris declared that she would be running for president in the upcoming election. While the news came as a shock to most of the nation, as a beginner astrologer, this is something that I (and many other astrologers) have been seeing coming for quite some time. So, what should you know about Kamala Harris’ 2024 Election Day astrology? In short: She’s in for a very interesting election day.

If you don’t know how astrology works, I’ll fill you in. Simply put, astrology is based on the belief that the positions, movements, and transits of celestial bodies (such as planets, the sun, and the moon) can influence our lives. Our individual astrology, or our birth chart, is determined by the placement of these planets and bodies at the exact moment we were born. As celestial bodies move throughout our lives, they have the power to influence us based on our personal placements — at least, that’s what we astrologers believe. (Astrology is a study based on interpretation, however. What one astrologer interprets may be different than what another sees!)

One of the coolest things about astrology is that we can look at the transits of celestial bodies pretty far in advance. Additionally, we can use this information and compare it to our own birth charts, as well as the charts of other folks. So, using the information we have for the November 2024 election, as well as Harris’ birth chart, the stars can provide some pretty decent insights.

What is Kamala Harris’ zodiac sign?

Kamala Harris was born on October 20, 1964, at 9:28 p.m. in Oakland, California — making her a Libra sun. In astrology, Libras are seen as very fair, balanced, and extroverted individuals. They value morality and diplomacy and tend to be very detail-oriented. However, Libras can also be seen as controlling, superficial, impatient, and emotionally detached.

It’s worth noting that Harris’ sun is in the fifth house of creativity and self-expression. Coincidentally, this is a great placement for leaders — having a Libra sun in the fifth house is an indicator of an individual’s inclination toward diplomacy and fairness.

What are the major placements in Kamala Harris’ chart?

Aside from her sun sign, Harris has some other interesting placements in her chart. As an Aries moon, Harris is someone who is no-nonsense when things get serious. Harris also has her Mars in the sign of Leo, which is an indicator of power, energy, and leadership.

What does Kamala Harris’ Astrology look like for the 2024 Election?

Right off the bat, Kamala Harris’ chart during the election season looks… interesting. For starters, on Election Day, she has a Uranus-Jupiter conjunction (which is when two planets are close together in the sky and usually in the same sign) in Taurus, which is on her Jupiter in Taurus. This placement is often a signal for periods of accelerated social change, reform, and progression. It’s also a placement that emphasizes controlled disruption and has the ability to challenge, and even dismantle, existing systems. Essentially, this transit is telling us to expect the unexpected.

Another key transit in Harris’ Election Day astrology is the opposition between Saturn and Pluto — which is when two planets are exactly opposite each other in the sky. In astrology, oppositions are a signifier of “challenging” aspects that one must overcome. On Election Day, this placement is taking place in the sign of Aquarius, and shows that she may be struggling with outdated, existing systems that oppose change. However, the transit moon trine Harris’ moon (which means when two planets are in the same element, but separated by 120°, or four zodiac signs) is a promising aspect that emphasizes intuition and a sense of satisfaction.

The weeks leading up to the election also show Harris coming into her power through various transits. If she is selected to be the Democratic nominee, these transits could signify success in campaigning and other aspects of the upcoming election.

So while Harris’ chart is looking pretty optimistic for the 2024 election, it won’t be without challenges. As we approach the election, be sure to keep your eyes on the news — but also on the stars.